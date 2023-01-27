ShackStream: Can we survive Dead Space's hardest difficulty? Join us today as we take on the Dead Space remake's Impossible difficulty in a special ShackStream!

I don’t mean to brag, friends, but I’m not bad when it comes to survival horror and Dead Space games. I even had to go back and die on purpose to some Necromorphs in the Dead Space Remake for our video coverage because I hadn’t been killed by any of them in my normal difficulty playthrough. I think I’m good… but am I really? We’ll find out as I jump into Dead Space 2023’s hardest difficulty on a special ShackStream today in honor of the game’s launch!

The Dead Space remake came out today, January 27, 2023, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. I thoroughly enjoyed it in my Shacknews review, finding it to be an incredibly improved version of the classic game. I also love how much replayabillity and challenge there is to it. On Impossible Difficulty, enemies are more numerous and do more damage, resources like ammo and healing are scarce, and you go one save. Oh, and if you die, your save gets erased and you have to start over.

Tune in as we jump into that Impossible Difficulty and try to survive at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel, or watch below!

Dead Space remake is quite a fun and challenging game, but is Impossible truly impossible? Find out as we go live shortly!