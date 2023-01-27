Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Can we survive Dead Space's hardest difficulty?

Join us today as we take on the Dead Space remake's Impossible difficulty in a special ShackStream!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
1

I don’t mean to brag, friends, but I’m not bad when it comes to survival horror and Dead Space games. I even had to go back and die on purpose to some Necromorphs in the Dead Space Remake for our video coverage because I hadn’t been killed by any of them in my normal difficulty playthrough. I think I’m good… but am I really? We’ll find out as I jump into Dead Space 2023’s hardest difficulty on a special ShackStream today in honor of the game’s launch!

The Dead Space remake came out today, January 27, 2023, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. I thoroughly enjoyed it in my Shacknews review, finding it to be an incredibly improved version of the classic game. I also love how much replayabillity and challenge there is to it. On Impossible Difficulty, enemies are more numerous and do more damage, resources like ammo and healing are scarce, and you go one save. Oh, and if you die, your save gets erased and you have to start over.

Tune in as we jump into that Impossible Difficulty and try to survive at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel, or watch below!

We appreciate everyone stopping by to check out our ShackStreams. If you have any burning questions I didn’t answer in my review, feel free to ask in the chat. You can also support our ShackStreams by following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do the subscribing for free if you have an Amazon Prime account handy. Link it up to your Twitch account and you get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please. If you’d like to throw that our way, we’d be happy to have it!

Dead Space remake is quite a fun and challenging game, but is Impossible truly impossible? Find out as we go live shortly!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola