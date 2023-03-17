Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 17: Crisis Core, Forspoken, Dead Space, and more

Spring is around the corner and that means it's a good time to find a copious amount of game sales. You won't have to look very hard to find something heavily discounted for either PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo. Specifically, all three major console makers are offering some of the best games from Square Enix, which includes a first-time discount on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion for Switch and Xbox. We had nothing but good things to say about this in our review back in December and if you want to be prepared for the next chapter in the FF7 Remake saga, you should probably check this out. Or, if you like good games, you should check this out.
Elsewhere, and staying on the Square Enix beat, PlayStation has a first-time discount on Forspoken. Xbox is offering one of the first sales on the Dead Space remake, albeit on the Deluxe Edition. Nintendo still has a handful of Mario games on sale, which is a rarity, but shoppers can also find a handful of third-party publisher promos happening right now from the likes of 2K, WB Games, Capcom, Ubisoft, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Truberbrook - FREE!
- Lamentum - FREE!
- Sudden Strike 4 Complete Collection - FREE!
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition [Xbox Series X] - $74.99 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $62.99 (30% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $63.99 (20% off)
- Need For Speed Unbound [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Publisher Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle - $29.61 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Xbox Series X] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Capcom Publisher Sale
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $8.39 (88% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 + 2 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Essential Picks
- Forspoken [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [PS5] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS5] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $15.99 (20% off)
- Persona 3 Portable - $15.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Season: A Letter to the Future [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Valkyrie Elysium [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $49.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.74 (65% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Two Point Campus [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $4.99 (90% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- Remasters & Retro Sale
- God of War 3 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us: Left Behind - $4.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- Journey Collectors Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Remasters & Retro Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Terminator: Resistance Enhanced [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $12.59 (72% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Rage 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Soma - $2.99 (90% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $14.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $7.99 (60% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Battlefield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Dungeons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- CODE VEIN - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- MAR10 Day Sale (Wave 1)
- Mario Party Superstars - $39.99 (33% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99 (33% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- OddBallers - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $1.99 (90% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- 2K Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K23 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $7.49 (85% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.49 (65% off)
- BioShock Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Carnival Games - $7.99 (80% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Jackbox Games Spring Sale
- Drawful 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quiplash 2: InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $3.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Winter Sale
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $39.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $34.99 (30% off)
- Harvestella - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $11.99 (40% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $19.13 (34% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $14.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition - $3.24 (75% off)
- Oh My Godheads: Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions - $8.99 (70% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Spelunker Party - $8.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- I am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud - $53.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $19.99 (20% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 17: Crisis Core, Forspoken, Dead Space, and more