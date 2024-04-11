EA Motive likely won't work on a new Dead Space game anytime soon Reports suggested EA Motive wanted to make a new game in the Dead Space IP, but the team says it's only working on Iron Man and Battlefield for now.

Electronic Arts and EA Motive knocked it out of the park with the immaculate Dead Space remake at the beginning of 2023, so naturally, fans have wanted to know if Motive will do more with the series. Recent reports also suggested that EA Motive itself was interested in the prospect and may have hoped to make a new game in the series. However, the developer itself has clarified that it’s working on two specific projects, Iron Man and Battlefield, and likely won’t be doing anything else until those are done.

EA Motive shared this clarification on the studio’s X/Twitter account. Motive’s post was in response to whether or not we’d see Dead Space again after reporting that the studio was collaborating with DICE to work on the next Battlefield:

“We will continue to operate as a two-project team, and we're focused on the development of Iron Man and collaborating on the future of Battlefield,” Motive wrote.

When asked what its move to the Battlefield franchise meant for Dead Space, EA Motive responded that it's a two-project team, and its two projects are currently Iron Man and Battlefield.

Source: EA Motive

This response also comes after reports from Bloomberg that the Dead Space series was once again back on ice. Bloomberg’s sources suggested that Motive was interested in doing a new Dead Space game, and even explored the possibilities of another remake or an all-new game in the series. However, the idea was reportedly shot down with Motive being folded into other projects. Electronic Arts itself denies the reporting on Dead Space, but Motive’s tweet certainly clarifies that the studio is not currently working on the series at the moment.

It's unfortunate given Motive’s awesome work on the 2023 Dead Space remake. Its work on Iron Man and Battlefield may keep it busy for a while, but after those projects wrap up, maybe there will be room for more Dead Space. Stay tuned as we follow this story for updates.