EA Motive likely won't work on a new Dead Space game anytime soon

Reports suggested EA Motive wanted to make a new game in the Dead Space IP, but the team says it's only working on Iron Man and Battlefield for now.
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts and EA Motive knocked it out of the park with the immaculate Dead Space remake at the beginning of 2023, so naturally, fans have wanted to know if Motive will do more with the series. Recent reports also suggested that EA Motive itself was interested in the prospect and may have hoped to make a new game in the series. However, the developer itself has clarified that it’s working on two specific projects, Iron Man and Battlefield, and likely won’t be doing anything else until those are done.

EA Motive shared this clarification on the studio’s X/Twitter account. Motive’s post was in response to whether or not we’d see Dead Space again after reporting that the studio was collaborating with DICE to work on the next Battlefield:

“We will continue to operate as a two-project team, and we're focused on the development of Iron Man and collaborating on the future of Battlefield,” Motive wrote.

EA Motive's response to a question about Dead Space, saying it's a two project team and its two projects are currently Iron Man and Battlefield.
Source: EA Motive

This response also comes after reports from Bloomberg that the Dead Space series was once again back on ice. Bloomberg’s sources suggested that Motive was interested in doing a new Dead Space game, and even explored the possibilities of another remake or an all-new game in the series. However, the idea was reportedly shot down with Motive being folded into other projects. Electronic Arts itself denies the reporting on Dead Space, but Motive’s tweet certainly clarifies that the studio is not currently working on the series at the moment.

It's unfortunate given Motive’s awesome work on the 2023 Dead Space remake. Its work on Iron Man and Battlefield may keep it busy for a while, but after those projects wrap up, maybe there will be room for more Dead Space. Stay tuned as we follow this story for updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

