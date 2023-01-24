Dead Space's Isaac Clarke comes to Fortnite ahead of remake's launch Isaac Clarke brings his engineering gear to Fortnite as part of the Gaming Legends Series, and just ahead of the launch of the Dead Space remake.

One of the bigger points of Fortnite is that pretty much anything can and has found its way there. This time around it’s Dead Space characters in honor of the remake’s imminent release. Isaac Clarke has come to Fortnite as part of the Fortnite Gaming Legends Series and can be found in the game’s shop if you’d like to play as the engineer ahead of Electronic Arts’ Dead Space remake debut.

Epic Games announced Isaac Clarke for Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series in a blog post on January 23, 2023. According to the announcement, players can now find Isaac Clarke in Fortnite’s in-game shop. Isaac can be nabbed as part of the Strange Transmissions Quest Pack, which includes a skin of the iconic Dead Space protagonist and engineer, as well as a few other cosmetic goodies. Players will also get the RIG Back Bling (the bar of light on Isaac’s back that shows his health), the USG Ishimura Back Bling, and the Plasma Cutter Pickaxe.

The Dead Space remake comes out on January 27, but you can find Isaac in Fortnite now if the remake looks too spooky.

Source: Electronic Arts

Fortnite has gotten some very intense character inclusions this last few updates. The current Season Pass for Fortnite brought about Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher franchise. It also features the Doom Slayer in his impeccable Doom 2016 incarnation. Isaac Clarke fits right in with these sullen and gritty combatants, but he’s also likely coming because Electronic Arts is just on the verge of putting out the Dead Space remake on January 27, 2023, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It's easy to see the synergy there, even if Fortnite is a far less bloody and nightmarish place than Dead Space. We’ll still look forward to seeing Clarke on the battlefield, as well as in the Dead Space remake, as they come into play this week.