Fortnite Chapter 4 brings dirt bikes, Geralt, and a new map Fortnite gets a perk system, new weapons, and a slew of new cosmetics in Chapter 4.

Following the conclusion of the Fracture event, Fortnite entered a new era with Chapter 4 Season 1. This massive update saw a heap of changes come to the battle royale on every level. From a new Battle Pass to power through to a fresh crop of weapons and more, there’s a lot to unpack in Epic Games’ latest outing.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 sees players going to war on a brand new map floating between realities. With a new map comes new points of interests to discover, and Chapter 4 brings a fresh slate of new areas to discover. Anvil Square, The Citadel, and Brutal Bastion are just some of the new areas that players can drop into, where they’ll be able to start picking up some of the new weapons featured this season.



Source: Epic Games

Among the new weapons added to Fortnite’s loot pool are the Shockwave Hammer, Thunder Shotgun, Twin Mag SMG, and the Ex-Calibur Rifle. Epic Games has also added a new vehicle with dirt bikes. These two-seater vehicles can cover ground quickly, and the driver is able to fire their weapon while driving.

Arguably the most notable change in Fortnite Chapter 4 is the implementation of a perk system. Called “Augments,” these perks are offered to every player after the first five storm phases. The Augments are based on different aspects of the game, like combat, scouting, and mobility. For example, the Light Fingers Augment makes weapons that use light ammo reload faster. The Aerialist Augment allows players to redeploy freely for the remainder of the match.



Source: Epic Games

For the tech enthusiasts out there, Epic Games has also moved Fortnite up to Unreal Engine 5.1 in the new update. This move opens the door for a host of new visual improvements to the game. Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution are some of the new graphical features highlighted by the developers in a blog post.

This is just the start of what will likely be an action-packed season of Fortnite. We already know that characters like Geralt of Rivia and Deku are on the way, so stay with Shacknews for the latest updates on Fortnite.