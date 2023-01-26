EA confirms Dead Space remake has New Game+ with a secret ending The terror won't be over after you roll credits in the Dead Space remake. A New Game+ will feature unique enemy variants and a secret ending.

One of the difficulties of modern horror games has been finding the sweet spot in offering players plenty of content without overstaying the welcome. EA Motive’s Dead Space remake looks like it will address that right out of the gate. In addition to the main game, Electronic Arts has confirmed that there will be a New Game+ and it will feature content that can’t be discovered in a first playthrough.

Electronic Arts confirmed New Game+ and a few other details for the Dead Space remake in a post to the official Dead Space Twitter on January 25, 2023. When asked if the remake would have New Game+ by a fan, the Twitter answered with additional information. Not only will Dead Space remake have New Game+, but it will also have special Necromorph (the enemy monsters in the game) “Phantom” Variants that can only be found in New Game+. These seem to tie into a new ending that can also only be discovered in a New Game+ run. It seems there will also be rewards for clearing it.

Dead Space remake will have New Game+ with unique content only found in an NG+ run.

Source: Twitter

This should come as a delight to Dead Space and horror game fans that want plenty to explore in the game, even after credits roll. New Game+ isn’t always an immediate given. The Callisto Protocol only had New Game+ added in an update around a month after the game released. Even if the Dead Space remake played it 1:1 storywise against the original, that’s a lot of horror game to beat in one sitting, and it looks like going back for New Game+ is going to be the only way to see all of the content the game has to offer.

Dead Space remake is set to come out on January 27, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Stay tuned for more coverage as we get closer to the release.