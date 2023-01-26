Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

EA confirms Dead Space remake has New Game+ with a secret ending

The terror won't be over after you roll credits in the Dead Space remake. A New Game+ will feature unique enemy variants and a secret ending.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
7

One of the difficulties of modern horror games has been finding the sweet spot in offering players plenty of content without overstaying the welcome. EA Motive’s Dead Space remake looks like it will address that right out of the gate. In addition to the main game, Electronic Arts has confirmed that there will be a New Game+ and it will feature content that can’t be discovered in a first playthrough.

Electronic Arts confirmed New Game+ and a few other details for the Dead Space remake in a post to the official Dead Space Twitter on January 25, 2023. When asked if the remake would have New Game+ by a fan, the Twitter answered with additional information. Not only will Dead Space remake have New Game+, but it will also have special Necromorph (the enemy monsters in the game) “Phantom” Variants that can only be found in New Game+. These seem to tie into a new ending that can also only be discovered in a New Game+ run. It seems there will also be rewards for clearing it.

Dead Space remake New Game+ Tweet
Dead Space remake will have New Game+ with unique content only found in an NG+ run.
Source: Twitter

This should come as a delight to Dead Space and horror game fans that want plenty to explore in the game, even after credits roll. New Game+ isn’t always an immediate given. The Callisto Protocol only had New Game+ added in an update around a month after the game released. Even if the Dead Space remake played it 1:1 storywise against the original, that’s a lot of horror game to beat in one sitting, and it looks like going back for New Game+ is going to be the only way to see all of the content the game has to offer.

Dead Space remake is set to come out on January 27, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Stay tuned for more coverage as we get closer to the release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 26, 2023 8:10 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, EA confirms Dead Space remake has New Game+ with a secret ending

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 26, 2023 8:14 AM

      So happy to hear this is good.

    • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 26, 2023 9:25 AM

      An ending so secret they tweeted about it to boost sales 🙄️

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 26, 2023 9:30 AM

        Also, we sorta know where the series goes.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 26, 2023 9:43 AM

          Where? The way ds2 and 3 continued was stupid

          • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 26, 2023 10:02 AM

            Disagree on DS2. It wasn’t as good as the first but they couldn’t just recycle the “haunted house” (spaceship) approach. I liked the story and environments. DS3 was what it was, but 2 is solid.

            • shirif legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 26, 2023 10:05 AM

              Oh yeah the whole game and setting were great, even the Unitarian church, at first was an intriguing proposition. It eventually led nowhere I think, can't recall the story but DS3 destroyed a ton of goodwill.

              Also cloned markers? Wtf

              • dkrulz legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 26, 2023 10:12 AM

                Basically they built a marker based on Isaac's memories. Which you destroy. Then in 3 there are supposedly a bunch of more markers that will go around and start destroying everything in the galaxy if left unchecked.

                Really do wish they took things a different way in 3 but it wasn't completely awful.

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              January 26, 2023 10:18 AM

              I fucking love where DS3 went specifically because it's so batshit.

              The rest of the stuff EA made them do not so much.

