2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Battlefield 2042 dips below 1,000 concurrent players on Steam

Battlefield 2042 has dropped below the 1,000 player mark on Steam for the first time since its release.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
9

Battlefield 2042 had a troubled launch, to say the least. From a wide variety of experience-ruining bugs and glitches to core design issues and a lack of overall content, it was one of the poorest-received Battlefield games in recent memory. Though EA and DICE have been working to improve the state of the game, it’s struggled to keep players engaged. The diminishing interest in Battlefield 2042 was on display when the game dropped below the 1,000 concurrent player mark on Steam earlier today.

It was at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on April 11 that Battlefield 2042 saw its concurrent player count drop to 979, the lowest since it launched back in November 2021 and the first time that it’s fallen below the 1,000 mark. We identified this via Steam Charts, the third-party site that tracks user data on Valve’s PC platform. Battlefield 2042’s Steam player base has been on a consistent decline for months now, and today’s statistics saw it hit an unfavorable milestone.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Steam Charts only accounts for those playing the game on PC through Steam. It doesn’t include players on Origin or any of the Xbox/PlayStation consoles. That said, it’s still a decent measurement in the general interest of a game. The developers have apologized for the several issues that made Battlefield 2042 an unenjoyable experience at launch, and have been working to make the overall product better. This has been evident in the major patches that Battlefield 2042 has received in recent months.

Battlefield 2042 was originally set to kick off Season 1 in early 2022, but those plans were delayed to this summer as the developer prioritized fixing core issues with the game. As Battlefield 2042 receives additional updates and content, we’ll be watching to see if it can reel back in players that have walked away.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 11, 2022 10:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Battlefield 2042 dips below 1,000 concurrent players on Steam

    • pockets71 legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 11, 2022 11:36 AM

      I play through Origin on PC. Not sure if that makes a difference in stats for Steam, I would think so. No sense playing through two launchers. If it was a Steam only game I'd be concerned. I'm not a fanboy, and don't play that often, but haven't had to wait in a queue to play. There are quite a few console players on servers, but that doesn't bother me.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 11, 2022 11:46 AM

        it's probably about the same. all modes require lots of AI placeholders to even get going. it's dead.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 11, 2022 11:39 AM

      It wasn't a success. Life goes on.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 11, 2022 11:40 AM

      Think this was the first BF I haven't bought at launch.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 11, 2022 11:44 AM

      angry joe had fully correct angry take. completely disjointed game. they need to walk away from it. the fact they delayed season 1, in lieu of ensuring we had more skins to grind for, says it all.

      lots of potential but ultimately shit. no one mode had a draw, players spread WAY too thin, fuck the bolte entirely, fuck the C5 drone, it's all just so unbalanced.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 11, 2022 11:47 AM

      odd news story, origin is the primary platform for that game

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        April 11, 2022 12:00 PM

        Even if Origin _is_ the primary platform, the Steam all-time peak was over 100,000. The average in November was 50,000, December was 20,000, downward and downward to this story. It's to the point where even EA admitted in investor calls that the game has thus far been a failure.

        It's a significant month-to-month drop and there's little to suggest Origin is faring any better.

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 11, 2022 12:01 PM

          agreed, just a weird non-primary metric to use, but hey, it is news I guess.

    • dkrulz legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 11, 2022 11:56 AM

      It's a great game the toxic community is what ruined it!!!!!!!

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      April 11, 2022 12:01 PM

      The C&C4 of battlefield games.

