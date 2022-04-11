Battlefield 2042 dips below 1,000 concurrent players on Steam Battlefield 2042 has dropped below the 1,000 player mark on Steam for the first time since its release.

Battlefield 2042 had a troubled launch, to say the least. From a wide variety of experience-ruining bugs and glitches to core design issues and a lack of overall content, it was one of the poorest-received Battlefield games in recent memory. Though EA and DICE have been working to improve the state of the game, it’s struggled to keep players engaged. The diminishing interest in Battlefield 2042 was on display when the game dropped below the 1,000 concurrent player mark on Steam earlier today.

It was at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on April 11 that Battlefield 2042 saw its concurrent player count drop to 979, the lowest since it launched back in November 2021 and the first time that it’s fallen below the 1,000 mark. We identified this via Steam Charts, the third-party site that tracks user data on Valve’s PC platform. Battlefield 2042’s Steam player base has been on a consistent decline for months now, and today’s statistics saw it hit an unfavorable milestone.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Steam Charts only accounts for those playing the game on PC through Steam. It doesn’t include players on Origin or any of the Xbox/PlayStation consoles. That said, it’s still a decent measurement in the general interest of a game. The developers have apologized for the several issues that made Battlefield 2042 an unenjoyable experience at launch, and have been working to make the overall product better. This has been evident in the major patches that Battlefield 2042 has received in recent months.

Battlefield 2042 was originally set to kick off Season 1 in early 2022, but those plans were delayed to this summer as the developer prioritized fixing core issues with the game. As Battlefield 2042 receives additional updates and content, we’ll be watching to see if it can reel back in players that have walked away.