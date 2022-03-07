Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 patch notes add scoreboard, little else If you're still waiting for voice chat... sorry.

Those who have been following the drama around Battlefield 2042 know that the game has a lot of problems. No, really, a lot of problems. Even attempts to fix some of those problems only wound up adding new ones. For the game's 3.3 update, it looks like EA and DICE are playing it safe by adding a scoreboard... and not much more than that.

The Battlefield 3.3 update is set to go live on Tuesday. The biggest feature will be an updated scoreboard UI, something the community has clamored for, among many other things. As for what else is coming, well... it isn't much.

Here are the 3.3 patch notes, taken verbatim from the Battlefield website:

General Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller Setting "Chat" Key Bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect Adjusted Aim Assist on console to ensure that the system is in effect when analogue sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100% Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation®4 Established new location for our EU Data Centre as Frankfurt

Modes Conquest & Breakthrough - fixed a bug where the Securing Objective XP-event was triggered even after a Capture Point was already fully captured Hazard Zone - fixed a visual bug displaying squad mates during the match found sequence Hazard Zone - fixed a bug where the End of Round XP gains sometimes didn’t trigger



This doesn't sound particularly impressive, but it looks like DICE is already working on the next big patch. Unfortunately, that won't arrive for a while.

"Our next update is presently scheduled to arrive in early April," reads the Monday patch notes post. "It will include a larger set of changes and fixes, as well as the introduction of VOIP functionality for Squads, and the refreshed Scoreboard being available during End of Round. We're also targeting balance changes for weaponry on vehicles, including the MC5 Bolte, alongside an overhaul of Attachment behavior for infantry weapons across the board."

Voice chat in April would only put them roughly four months behind its projected release, so that's... something, right? As long as nobody breaks mouse controls again, that should be considered a victory, Pyrrhic as it may be. It sounds like Battlefield 2042 will continue making news for the foreseeable future, so keep it here on Shacknews. We'll be back with the latest updates.