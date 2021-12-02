Battlefield 2042 Update 3 broke mouse controls, but DICE has offered a quick fix Battlefield 2042 players that are unable to turn left or right on mouse controls after the latest patch will have to go mess with some game files.

Electronic Arts and DICE launched the latest update for Battlefield 2042 yesterday and with it came a laundry list of fixes, balances, and updates to try to make the game better after a somewhat sloppy launch. However, as much as DICE tried to fix things, it also made a few things worse. Soon after Update 3 launched, players began reporting that mouse controls were broken, not allowing them to turn left or right. The good news is DICE has offered a fix. The bad news is you have to mess with files and will lose some settings to do it.

DICE offered the fix for Battlefield 2042’s mouse issue via the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter. Several players had noted that they could not turn left or right at all after Battlefield 2042 Update 3 launched. To this, DICE suggested there is a fix. You have to go into your Battlefield settings and delete some control files.

“Restore default settings by removing ‘PROFSAVE’ files in My Documents > Battlefield 2042 > Settings to keep playing,” the post reads.

According to DICE, this should fix the mouse issue in Battlefield 2042, allowing players to once again turn left and right. Unfortunately, by deleting these files, you will also lose any in-game settings you had customized for your profile. That means going through and configuring things to your liking once again.

Constant issues have been the ongoing narrative for Battlefield 2042 since its launch. While things like Battlefield Portal and crossplay were appreciated in our Shacknews review, much of the rest of the game seemed considerably rushed and unpolished. It’s good that there’s a fix for the Battlefield 2042 mouse problem, but the fact that it’s a DIY fix instead of any sort of hotfix from Electronic Arts and DICE is also concerning. Stay tuned as we continue to cover the game for further updates and fixes.