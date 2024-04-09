Tekken 8 devs expand list of critical issues being addressed in upcoming patch Bandai Namco has shared an updated list of critical character and general issues in Tekken 8 which are being addressed in an upcoming update.

Tekken 8 has not had as good of an April as it should. The game just got its first DLC character in Eddy Gordo and a balance patch to go with it, but Version 1.03.01 brought a number of issues with it, and that number seems to be growing. Where recently, Bandai Namco only addressed a wall combo physics issue and one about Zafina’s back dashing, the list of issues has expanded to include bugs in the Rage Art and Heat Burst activations, Azucena and Eddy issues, and more, which should hopefully be resolved in an upcoming patch.

Bandai Namco addressed the critical issues affecting Tekken 8 in a X/Twitter thread this week. Previously, the developers had discussed a couple issues which were currently affecting the game as of Update 1.03.01. It was initially just issues with Zafina and wall combos, but now the list has expanded. One of the most notable is a bug that allows opponents to move during the time freeze animation that happens when Rage Arts and Heat Bursts are activated.

Bandai Namco shared an updated list of issues it intends to address in Tekken 8.

Source: Bandai Namco

Other issues addressed included bugs on Eddy Gordo, one of which allows him to Heat Dash even after whiffing an attack. Bandai Namco has said that it hopes to address all of these issues in an upcoming patch, though no timeline for that patch has been announced at this time.

It’s frustrating, to say the least, as players find these issues detrimental to their gameplay and strategies. The wall, tornado move, and Rage Arts bugs are particularly troublesome as they affect all characters.

With Bandai Namco set to release the Tekken 8 patch that will fix these issues, stay tuned for more updates. We’ll share them right here on the Tekken 8 topic as they drop.