Evening Reading - February 21, 2024

Hi-Fi Rush is getting a physical release

We've heard the crowd, and we're collaborating with Limited Run Games on PHYSICAL EDITIONS of Hi-Fi RUSH for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5!



Stay tuned to @LimitedRunGames for preorder details! pic.twitter.com/0qehUISJXq — Hi-Fi RUSH (@hifiRush) February 21, 2024

Hooray for physical media!

Sea of Thieves says you can leave them alone now

You can stop asking now. pic.twitter.com/lReUzDWEsF — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) February 21, 2024

Hope this translates to a healthy player base on PS5!

Elden Ring > Sex

THIS IS TOO FUNNY IM IN TEARS pic.twitter.com/CKtTuOTDw8 — daily vanta (@vantazip) February 21, 2024

No Twitter bot could undo the hype of that Elden Ring DLC trailer

TeamSpeak can't believe it lost to Discord

I also hate when brands post like 15-year-olds, but Discord is leaps and bounds a better product than TeamSpeak. Tough!

Happy 19 years to Avatar: The Last Airbender

19 Years Ago Today on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered. pic.twitter.com/22DdGKLCi1 — Discuss Avatar (@DiscussAvatar) February 21, 2024

One of the greatest shows of all time.

Aggro Crab vs Elden Ring DLC

dont come for the king i guess pic.twitter.com/9Kqt0Cq7En — AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) February 21, 2024

Okay but could the crab from Aggro Crab beat Malenia? I'd watch that.

New Defunctland dropped!

This man doesn't miss. Enjoy!

The original Battlefront games are returning

The classic ‘STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT’ games will release on March 14.



Available on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/7e1NgPkl2U — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 21, 2024

We. Are. So. Back.

