Evening Reading - February 21, 2024

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Grounded and Pentiment are coming to Switch
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble comes exclusively to Switch in June
- Suika Game is getting paid multiplayer DLC
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree arrives on June 21, 2024
- Penny's Big Breakaway gets surprise release on PC & consoles
- Killer Instinct comes to Nintendo Switch Online alongside other Rare classics
- Borderlands movie trailer introduces a motley crew of treasure hunters
- Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Grounded & Pentiment get release dates on PS5
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game sets June release date
- Apple launches Sports app on iPhone
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hi-Fi Rush is getting a physical release
We've heard the crowd, and we're collaborating with Limited Run Games on PHYSICAL EDITIONS of Hi-Fi RUSH for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5!— Hi-Fi RUSH (@hifiRush) February 21, 2024
Stay tuned to @LimitedRunGames for preorder details! pic.twitter.com/0qehUISJXq
Hooray for physical media!
Sea of Thieves says you can leave them alone now
You can stop asking now. pic.twitter.com/lReUzDWEsF— Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) February 21, 2024
Hope this translates to a healthy player base on PS5!
Elden Ring > Sex
THIS IS TOO FUNNY IM IN TEARS pic.twitter.com/CKtTuOTDw8— daily vanta (@vantazip) February 21, 2024
No Twitter bot could undo the hype of that Elden Ring DLC trailer
TeamSpeak can't believe it lost to Discord
We lost to this... https://t.co/rlCOCNRsZl pic.twitter.com/ye7hyVQ12A— TeamSpeak (@teamspeak) February 21, 2024
I also hate when brands post like 15-year-olds, but Discord is leaps and bounds a better product than TeamSpeak. Tough!
Happy 19 years to Avatar: The Last Airbender
19 Years Ago Today on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered. pic.twitter.com/22DdGKLCi1— Discuss Avatar (@DiscussAvatar) February 21, 2024
One of the greatest shows of all time.
Aggro Crab vs Elden Ring DLC
dont come for the king i guess pic.twitter.com/9Kqt0Cq7En— AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) February 21, 2024
Okay but could the crab from Aggro Crab beat Malenia? I'd watch that.
New Defunctland dropped!
This man doesn't miss. Enjoy!
The original Battlefront games are returning
The classic ‘STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT’ games will release on March 14.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 21, 2024
Available on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/7e1NgPkl2U
We. Are. So. Back.
