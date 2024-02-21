New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 21, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hi-Fi Rush is getting a physical release

Hooray for physical media!

Sea of Thieves says you can leave them alone now

Hope this translates to a healthy player base on PS5!

Elden Ring > Sex

No Twitter bot could undo the hype of that Elden Ring DLC trailer

TeamSpeak can't believe it lost to Discord

I also hate when brands post like 15-year-olds, but Discord is leaps and bounds a better product than TeamSpeak. Tough!

Happy 19 years to Avatar: The Last Airbender

One of the greatest shows of all time.

Aggro Crab vs Elden Ring DLC

Okay but could the crab from Aggro Crab beat Malenia? I'd watch that.

New Defunctland dropped!

This man doesn't miss. Enjoy!

The original Battlefront games are returning

We. Are. So. Back.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Dakota Johnson in Madame Web
You could probably take a random Bubbletron Prompt and it would make a better plot than Madame Web.
Source: Sony Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

