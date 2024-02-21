New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Suika Game is getting paid multiplayer DLC

The DLC bundle adds new modes and the ability to play multiplayer.
Donovan Erskine
2

Suika Game, last year’s surprise indie hit, is getting some new content on the Switch. In addition to new game modes, a paid DLC bundle will be adding multiplayer functionality to the puzzle game.

Suika Game’s DLC bundle was revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. It arrives on Switch tomorrow and will add Time Limit and Attack modes to the game. As for multiplayer, listings on the Nintendo eShop indicate separate releases for the puzzle game’s DLC: one launching tomorrow that comes with local multiplayer, and one slated for March 31 that includes online multiplayer.

Suika Game was among several titles featured during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, which included the announcement of Grounded and Pentiment coming to Switch.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

