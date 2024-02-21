Suika Game is getting paid multiplayer DLC The DLC bundle adds new modes and the ability to play multiplayer.

Suika Game, last year’s surprise indie hit, is getting some new content on the Switch. In addition to new game modes, a paid DLC bundle will be adding multiplayer functionality to the puzzle game.

Suika Game’s DLC bundle was revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. It arrives on Switch tomorrow and will add Time Limit and Attack modes to the game. As for multiplayer, listings on the Nintendo eShop indicate separate releases for the puzzle game’s DLC: one launching tomorrow that comes with local multiplayer, and one slated for March 31 that includes online multiplayer.

Suika Game was among several titles featured during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, which included the announcement of Grounded and Pentiment coming to Switch.