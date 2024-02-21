New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Apple launches Sports app on iPhone

The Sports app can be used to keep track of your favorite teams across leagues.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
3

Apple has released a new sports app — aptly named Apple Sports — that can be used to track the scores of your favorite team across various professional sports leagues. It’s available for download now on iPhones in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom.

The Apple Sports app is straightforward, displaying a vertical list of scores from games in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, or other professional sports that day. In fact, its release coincides with the first day of the MLS’ 2024 season.

The layout of the Apple Sports home page.

Source: Apple

Eddie Cue of Apple Services was speaking in an interview last week where he talked about the app, as quoted by CNBC. “You want your scores basically to be real time. You want them to be really easy to get to. And nothing else is getting in the way. And that’s the primary purpose of the app,” he said.

Apple Sports is the latest move by the tech company to plant its flag in the sports world. Apple previously secured the broadcasting rights to MLB and MLS games on its streaming platform. For all your Apple news, Shacknews is the place to be.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola