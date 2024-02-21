Apple launches Sports app on iPhone The Sports app can be used to keep track of your favorite teams across leagues.

Apple has released a new sports app — aptly named Apple Sports — that can be used to track the scores of your favorite team across various professional sports leagues. It’s available for download now on iPhones in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom.

The Apple Sports app is straightforward, displaying a vertical list of scores from games in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, or other professional sports that day. In fact, its release coincides with the first day of the MLS’ 2024 season.



Source: Apple

Eddie Cue of Apple Services was speaking in an interview last week where he talked about the app, as quoted by CNBC. “You want your scores basically to be real time. You want them to be really easy to get to. And nothing else is getting in the way. And that’s the primary purpose of the app,” he said.

Apple Sports is the latest move by the tech company to plant its flag in the sports world. Apple previously secured the broadcasting rights to MLB and MLS games on its streaming platform.