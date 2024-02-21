Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble comes exclusively to Switch in June Banana Rumble will bring 200 new stages to explore and up to 16-player multiplayer.

The Super Monkey Ball franchise is making a return in 2024 and it’s coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble was announced today, offering players an all-new game full of new stages, co-op, and minigames to play. Banana Rumble will be launching only on Switch to start out, and it’s coming to the system in June 2024.

Sega announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble and its release date on the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase this week. It received a release date of June 25, 2024, only on Nintendo Switch at this time. Coming back with beautiful polish and style, the Monkey Ball characters return with around 200 new stages, 4-player local co-op, and up to 16-player online competitive multiplayer. In multiplayer, there will be all sorts of modes to explore, including the normal race to a goal and quite a few different party game-style modes.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble will be coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch in June 2024.

Source: Nintendo

The Super Monkey Ball franchise has had quite a glow-up recently. It was in 2021 that Yakuza/Like a Dragon developers Ryu Ga Gotoku put its hands on the series and rebuilt Super Monkey Ball as we know it from the ground up for new hardware. It ended up producing Banana Mania, which we loved for a quality return of the Super Monkey Ball series. One of our few qualms was that Banana Mania didn’t have online multiplayer for any of its modes. With Banana Rumble, it seems Sega was listening to that complaint and is addressing it here.

Hopefully, we’ll enjoy some hectic online fun when Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble comes in June 2024. As we await further details on the game, stay tuned for more updates on Banana Rumble here at Shacknews.