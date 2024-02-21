New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree arrives on June 21, 2024

FromSoftware has revealed its highly-anticipated Elden Ring expansion will launch this summer.
Donovan Erskine
1

FromSoftware has officially peeled back the curtain on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the upcoming expansion to its beloved RPG. The trailer showed a slew of new bosses and revealed that the DLC will launch on June 21, 2024.

The first trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was shared to the Bandai Namco YouTube channel this morning. It shows off the new areas that players will explore as well as the bosses they’ll find within. This includes Miquella, the brother of infamous Elden Ring boss Malenia.

If you’re planning on making a return to The Lands Between in preparation for its upcoming DLC, consider checking out our comprehensive Elden Ring guide hub.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

