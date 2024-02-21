Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree arrives on June 21, 2024 FromSoftware has revealed its highly-anticipated Elden Ring expansion will launch this summer.

FromSoftware has officially peeled back the curtain on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the upcoming expansion to its beloved RPG. The trailer showed a slew of new bosses and revealed that the DLC will launch on June 21, 2024.

The first trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was shared to the Bandai Namco YouTube channel this morning. It shows off the new areas that players will explore as well as the bosses they’ll find within. This includes Miquella, the brother of infamous Elden Ring boss Malenia.

If you’re planning on making a return to The Lands Between in preparation for its upcoming DLC, consider checking out our comprehensive Elden Ring guide hub.