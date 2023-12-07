Evening Reading - December 7, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- The Shacknews Awards 2023 nominees
- The Game Awards 2023 winners, announcements & trailers
- Marvel's Blade from Deathloop studio announced at The Game Awards
- Kojima Productions teams with Jordan Peele for Xbox-exclusive OD
- God of War Ragnarok gets free Valhalla DLC next week
- Dave the Diver x Dredge is the collaboration we didn't know we needed
- Exodus is Archetype Entertainment's debut game, stars Matthew McConaughey
- Visions of Mana revealed at The Game Awards
- Sega teased five new games at The Game Awards, including Crazy Taxi & Shinobi
- Big Walk is the next game from the developers of Untitled Goose Game
Dave the Diver x DREDGE crossover announced at #TheGameAwards! Check out the announce trailer here. #davethediver #DREDGE pic.twitter.com/Ht2y5442Gi— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 8, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hideo Kojima is on meth
I'm buying meth pic.twitter.com/PAGFcXY6E7— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_AU) December 7, 2023
Not a real account, but still funny.
Celebrating games means letting devs speak
If I won game of the year and was dedicating the award to a member of my team who had died during development and saw the words “Please wrap it up” I’d be fucking pissed #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/be0hLfmfT2— Javiera Cordero 🇵🇸 (@javierabegazo) December 8, 2023
This is not even remotely okay.
Eiji Aonuma, legendary director of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom being told to “Please wrap it up” at @thegameawards https://t.co/6CIcjQUV4b pic.twitter.com/za7jYgK0EV— Javiera Cordero 🇵🇸 (@javierabegazo) December 8, 2023
Trying to make time for more ads...
Made this half-distracted in like 2 minutes but yeah #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/71O7DVtlfD— Brendan Graeber (@Ragga_Fragga) December 8, 2023
HERE WE GO!
Dak has the best cadence in the NFL.
Peter Griffin in Fortnite
I destroyed my sleep schedule for this LOL pic.twitter.com/7WZTrxbXJN— SightSeeker (@SightseekerAnim) December 6, 2023
Fortnite is becoming a metaverse if you like it or not.
Ken Block's last video
Rest in peace to the legend.
The future of esports is here
THIS is elite content pic.twitter.com/wY3e3rXBry— Menace ² Society (@kingtrelll) December 6, 2023
This is more entertaining than Thursday Night Football.
Pog Bezos was a great hack
PirateSoftware is a great YouTube channel and streamer.
Super Nintendo Switch or we riot
Since Switch 2 is trending: pic.twitter.com/uanEPouhf5— The Dank Knight (@The_DankKnight7) December 1, 2023
I will not suffer a Switch U.
