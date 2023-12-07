New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 7, 2023

It's nighttime in America which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hideo Kojima is on meth

Not a real account, but still funny.

Celebrating games means letting devs speak

This is not even remotely okay.

Trying to make time for more ads...

HERE WE GO!

Dak has the best cadence in the NFL.

Peter Griffin in Fortnite

Fortnite is becoming a metaverse if you like it or not.

Ken Block's last video

Rest in peace to the legend.

The future of esports is here

This is more entertaining than Thursday Night Football.

Pog Bezos was a great hack

PirateSoftware is a great YouTube channel and streamer.

Super Nintendo Switch or we riot

I will not suffer a Switch U.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 7, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

