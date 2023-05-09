Evening Reading - May 9, 2023

Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’re ready to send you up over the hump and coasting down through the end of the week after a good day of posting, but there is, of course, the Evening Reading first. We’ll hope you’ll enjoy. Check it out.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Nintendo (NTDOY) forecasts 15 million Switch console unit sales in FY 2024
- Nintendo (NTDOY) forecasts 9.5% drop in FY 2024 sales
- Nintendo Switch - OLED Model outsold all other Switch versions in FY 2023
- 48.2% of Nintendo's FY 2023 sales were digital
- Nintendo reports that Switch now has 114 million Annual Playing Users
- Nintendo (NTDOY) Playing Card revenue grew 102% in FY 2023
- Nintendo (NTDOY) reports $378 million in FY 2023 mobile & IP revenue
- Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2023 year-end dividend payout by 28%
- Intel (INTC) is planning layoffs & further cost-cutting measures on rough 2023 start
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 notes target save state & progress-blocking bugs
- Project Bloom starts a new partnership between Private Division and Game Freak
- Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- Video game industry will be 'one of the greatest beneficiaries of AI,' says EA CEO
Mario had it rough in 1991
Illustrations of Mario suffering in various ways, from an official 1991 Japanese guide for Super Mario World. pic.twitter.com/aghXWBQc7t— Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) May 8, 2023
After watching these turtles chew on Mario’s arms and face while he’s trying to climb away from fire, I understand why he stomps on them now. I don’t condone it, but I do understand it.
A late Yub Nub to you!
Happy Star Wars day! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #May4th pic.twitter.com/LlY14IUDNS— Matt Kaufenberg (@mattkaufenberg) May 4, 2023
Star Wars Day may be over, but Yub Nub is forever.
Just days away
- 3 days left until the Triforce reunite - pic.twitter.com/YhgHnUkkUl— NAO🍁🔥 (@naokuren) May 9, 2023
This is some pretty sick art of Link and Ganondorf. Are you ready for the weekend?
Whoa! Cool robot!
アーカックス上半身動作の様子です．— ツバメインダストリ(株)/Tsubame Industries Co.,Ltd. (@Tsubame_HI) May 1, 2023
(先ほどのツィートでうまく動画が動いていないようなので再アップです) pic.twitter.com/jw1dleSV7u
Honestly though, I’d get in. Looks incredible.
Nope (2022)
『NOPE / ノープ』(2022)— ヨロコヴ (@yorokovu0721) May 6, 2023
いつの間にかアマプラに…！ pic.twitter.com/ToS7Mv7pEE
Love me an alternate take on a good movie poster, especially international ones. Such a good film.
Imagine Dragons said workers’ rights
Surprise Imagine Dragons concert @ Netflix picket line!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oLK4VZaKzF— James Alexander 👨🏾💻 (@ScriptsByJames) May 9, 2023
Between these guys and Pete Davidson showing love to the writer’s strike, it’s been heartwarming to see big names standing in solidarity with the people.
One more ad for Tears
A new Tears of the Kingdom commercial! pic.twitter.com/Oc1jbSxrsO— Zelda News & Countdown (@ZeldaSequel) May 9, 2023
This one’s real good. Can’t wait to play.
And that does it for your Tuesday, May 9 edition of the Evening Reading. We hope you enjoyed. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget about Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Well, you don’t need one for Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. You can also just browse sweeties like my Flaff there.
Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great evening!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 9, 2023