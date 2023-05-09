Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 9, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, Shackers. We’re ready to send you up over the hump and coasting down through the end of the week after a good day of posting, but there is, of course, the Evening Reading first. We’ll hope you’ll enjoy. Check it out.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

Mario had it rough in 1991

After watching these turtles chew on Mario’s arms and face while he’s trying to climb away from fire, I understand why he stomps on them now. I don’t condone it, but I do understand it.

A late Yub Nub to you!

Star Wars Day may be over, but Yub Nub is forever.

Just days away

This is some pretty sick art of Link and Ganondorf. Are you ready for the weekend?

Whoa! Cool robot!

Honestly though, I’d get in. Looks incredible.

Nope (2022)

Love me an alternate take on a good movie poster, especially international ones. Such a good film.

Imagine Dragons said workers’ rights

Between these guys and Pete Davidson showing love to the writer’s strike, it’s been heartwarming to see big names standing in solidarity with the people.

One more ad for Tears

This one’s real good. Can’t wait to play.

And that does it for your Tuesday, May 9 edition of the Evening Reading. We hope you enjoyed. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget about Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Well, you don’t need one for Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. You can also just browse sweeties like my Flaff there.

A mini-aussie shepherd being camera shy.
Believe it or not, most Flaff pics are like this. She's a real brat when she knows I want to take a picture of her and she doesn't want to.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great evening!

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

Hello, Meet Lola