Evening Reading - May 9, 2023

Mario had it rough in 1991

Illustrations of Mario suffering in various ways, from an official 1991 Japanese guide for Super Mario World. pic.twitter.com/aghXWBQc7t — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) May 8, 2023

After watching these turtles chew on Mario’s arms and face while he’s trying to climb away from fire, I understand why he stomps on them now. I don’t condone it, but I do understand it.

A late Yub Nub to you!

Star Wars Day may be over, but Yub Nub is forever.

Just days away

- 3 days left until the Triforce reunite - pic.twitter.com/YhgHnUkkUl — NAO🍁🔥 (@naokuren) May 9, 2023

This is some pretty sick art of Link and Ganondorf. Are you ready for the weekend?

Whoa! Cool robot!

Honestly though, I’d get in. Looks incredible.

Nope (2022)

Love me an alternate take on a good movie poster, especially international ones. Such a good film.

Imagine Dragons said workers’ rights

Surprise Imagine Dragons concert @ Netflix picket line!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oLK4VZaKzF — James Alexander 👨🏾‍💻 (@ScriptsByJames) May 9, 2023

Between these guys and Pete Davidson showing love to the writer’s strike, it’s been heartwarming to see big names standing in solidarity with the people.

One more ad for Tears

A new Tears of the Kingdom commercial! pic.twitter.com/Oc1jbSxrsO — Zelda News & Countdown (@ZeldaSequel) May 9, 2023

This one’s real good. Can’t wait to play.

