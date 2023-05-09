Nintendo reports that Switch now has 114 million Annual Playing Users There are more folks than ever actively playing on Nintendo Switch hardware according to the company's latest financial charts.

Nintendo has released its year-end financial results and highlights for its fiscal 2023, including a wide variety of stats about the company’s ongoing business. One such stat was the number of Switch users actively playing worldwide. Nintendo reported that as of its FY 2023 year-end results, around 114 million Nintendo users were playing on Switch, marking a substantial increase over the previous year.

Nintendo reported its Switch Annual Playing Users stat via the supplementary materials included with its fiscal 2023 year-end results on its investor relations website. According to the graph, Nintendo now has 114 million Annual Playing Users on the Nintendo Switch. It was around an 11 million user increase from Nintendo’s fiscal 2022 and, while not the largest increase this metric has ever seen, remains positive as the Nintendo continues so late into the Switch’s console life cycle.

Nintendo's Annual Playing Users on the Nintendo Switch increased by around 11 million between FY2022 and FY2023 to reach 114 million.

Source: Nintendo

The increase of Nintendo Switch’s Annual Playing Users comes on the back of a stellar sales of the latest model of the console, the Switch OLED Model. It was responsible for a largest amount of sales in the Switch family in Nintendo’s FY2023 results, accounting for over 50 percent of Switch units moved throughout Nintendo’s fiscal year. With such a successful year for the latest model of Nintendo’s popular hybrid console, the company was able to push the Switch past 120 million cumulative units sold.

Nintendo has been having a good year with the huge success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie and the close-at-hand launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Stay tuned for further financial reporting on tech and gaming companies as their quarters close.