Nintendo Switch - OLED Model outsold all other Switch versions in FY 2023 The OLED Model has proven to be popular, accounting for more than 50 percent of Switch sales.

It was always going to happen, but for the first time the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model has outsold all versions of Nintendo’s handheld-console hybrid. Despite only releasing toward the end of 2021, the model has quickly become the favorite for those looking to either upgrade their systems or enter into Nintendo’s ecosystem.

On May 9, 2023, Nintendo released its earnings reports which included a look at how the Nintendo Switch had performed over the fiscal year. The reports highlight that the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model outsold the standard and Lite versions for the 2023 fiscal year.

The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model sold 9.22 million units while the normal and Lite versions sold 6.14 million and 2.62 million respectively. The OLED Model accounts for just over 50 percent of the 17.97 million Nintendo Switch consoles that were sold over the fiscal year.

While the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model has proven to be popular, Nintendo has decreased its sales forecast for all of its Switch consoles for the upcoming fiscal year. The Big N is forecasting it will sell 15 million Switch consoles in FY 2024. How these numbers change in the lead up to and following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remains to be seen.

The previous fiscal year, ending March 2022, saw the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model sell 5.8 million units whereas the standard version sold 13.56 million and the Lite sold 3.7 million for a total of 23.06 million Switch consoles sold. It’s important to note that Nintendo’s fiscal year ending March 2022 started in April 2021 and the OLED Model only released in September 2021.

For more information on Nintendo’s earnings reports, check out our NTDOY page. The company offered up plenty of insight into how it performed including adjustments to its dividends, a forecast of its FY 2024 sales, and more.