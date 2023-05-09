Nintendo (NTDOY) forecasts 15 million Switch console unit sales in FY 2024 After selling 17.97 million units in FY 2023, Nintendo is targeting a lower Switch sale for its next fiscal year.

Nintendo has forecast its Switch console sales for the next fiscal year at 15 million units. This is slightly down from the most recent fiscal year, where Nintendo’s handheld-hybrid console sales totalled 17.97 million units.

Nintendo released its earnings report in the early hours of May 9, 2023. The reports rounded out the company’s fiscal year ending March 2023. Within the reports, Nintendo offered a forecast on how many Switch consoles it expects to sell during the 2024 fiscal year. The Big N is estimating it can sell 15 million Switch consoles, which is a decrease of the current year’s 17.97 million units that were sold.

This is a rather astounding figure as the Nintendo Switch enters its seventh year. The Switch’s total units sold now sits at 125.62 million, ahead of the incredibly popular Wii and rapidly approaching the monolithic DS sales.

While the earnings report highlights a seemingly quiet last half of the year for Nintendo, it does note that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 are both releasing in the coming months. It will be interesting to see whether the release of Tears of the Kingdom helps Nintendo shift more Switch consoles next quarter. To put it into perspective, there were 8.22 million Nintendo Switch consoles sold in Q3 2023 and 3.07 million sold in Q4 2023.

There is plenty more information to read in Nintendo’s earnings reports including the mobile and IP revenue and changes to its dividend. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Nintendo (NTDOY) and our coverage of its earnings as we see how the company is tracking to hit its 15 million Switch sales target.