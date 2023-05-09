Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations Electronic Arts came in over revenue expectations for Q4 2023.

Electronic Arts (EA) has wrapped up its financial year, reporting its earnings for Q4 2023 at the close of markets today. Inside the report, we got a better idea of how one of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers performed over the past few months. Electronic Arts beat revenue expectations for the quarter, and missed earnings.

In Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings report, the company reports $1.87 billion in revenue for the latest quarter, which beats Wall Street’s $1.8 billion expectation. The earnings numbers are a bit more tricky. After predicting $0.13 per share, EA ended up losing $0.04 on each share.



Source: EA

“EA delivered a strong Q4 with record net bookings, up 11 percent year-over-year, demonstrating the strength of our business. Our teams continue to create high-quality entertainment, fueled by amazing games and deeply engaging live services,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “We're excited to continue our momentum, including the highly anticipated launch of EA SPORTS FC later this year.”

EA CFO Chris Suh also chimed in on the latest quarter and what’s next.

Record live services performance and increased engagement, particularly from our EA SPORTS FIFA franchise, drove better-than-expected Q4 net bookings, capping a strong finish to the fiscal year. Looking ahead, our teams remain disciplined in prioritizing the player experience as we continue to focus our investments on long-term growth.

Electronic Arts (EA) stock reacted quite positively to the release of EA’s earnings report. It was as high as $130.97 in after-hours trading. It was trading at $125.41 when the markets closed.

With Q4 coming to a close, Electronic Arts is heading into the first quarter of its new financial year. For all of the earnings news coming out this week, stick with us here on Shacknews.