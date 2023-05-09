Video game industry will be 'one of the greatest beneficiaries of AI,' says EA CEO During the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2023 earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson spoke about the future of AI in gaming.

Following the release of Electronic Art’s (EA) earnings report for Q4 2023, the video game company held an earnings call to talk about the state of its business. During the call, EA primarily spoke about the results of its latest earnings report, but there were also some discussions on topics not fully covered in the release, such as AI. During the call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that the gaming industry will be one of AI’s biggest beneficiaries.

The quote came toward the end of Electronic Arts’ latest earnings call. While speaking with investors, CEO Andrew Wilson spoke about the state of AI, which is quickly being adopted by tech companies around the world. “As an industry, we are probably going to be one of the greatest beneficiaries of AI broadly,” he said. There have been a lot of conversations about how AI will be incorporated into video games on a large scale. At GDC, Ubisoft announced an AI program called Ghost Writer, which will be used to create background barks and noises for games.

Wilson went on to say that AI will “allow us to do what we currently do more efficiently.” While one of the biggest criticisms of AI had been that it will stifle creativity, Wilson actually believes the opposite, stating that it will enable creative expression.

AI is already in the video game industry, and it seems like it will only become more integral as time moves on. With this quote from Andrew Wilson, we're particularly curious to see if any EA games look to heavily feature AI any time soon.