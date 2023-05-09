Listen to Electronic Arts' (EA) Q4 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2023 earnings call.

Today, Electronic Arts (EA), will share its earnings report for Q4 2023, chronicling its financial performance over the final quarter of its fiscal year. Roughly an hour after the report is released, Electronic Arts executives will host an earnings call to communicate with shareholders and provide more information about the quarter. If you’d like to hear the conversation, we’ll show you how to listen to Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings call.

Listen to Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q4 2023 earnings call here

The Electronic Arts (EA) earnings call will take place on May 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call in its entirety on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can also watch using the livestream embed above. After the call ends, we’ll be uploading it to our YouTube channel. EA is also streaming the call as a webcast on its investor relations website, but you have to create a Q4 account in order to listen.

During the earnings call, we can expect to hear EA leadership talk about the latest round of earnings, and provide some outlook for the future. With this being the final earnings report of the fiscal year, we’ll be listening for sales figures for games like Madden NFL 23 and Fifa 23. EA also publishes Apex Legends, so we’ll be on the lookout for any potential news about Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale game.

That’s how you can listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2023 earnings call. If you aren't able to tune in, be sure to bookmark our EA topic page, as we’ll be reporting any noteworthy stories out of the earnings call.