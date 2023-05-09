Nintendo (NTDOY) reports $378 million in FY 2023 mobile & IP revenue While Nintendo was down 4.3 percent year-over-year for mobile and IP revenue, this stat came before the release of the Mario Bros. Movie.

Nintendo released its FY 2023 year-end financial results this week, containing a wide variety of stats on the ongoing business of the company, but one thing these results may be indicative of is just how interesting of a quarter Nintendo has ahead of it. One of the company’s metrics, mobile and IP revenue, came up short year-over-year for Nintendo as it finished at $378 million, down 4.3 percent year-on-year.

This stat was posted directly in Nintendo’s FY 2023 financial results on its investor relations website. About midway down Page 3 on the release, Nintendo speaks to the stat. It put up around 51.0 billion yen in mobile and IP revenue. Royalties were up for Nintendo, but mobile revenue was down, resulting in the company running 4.3 percent short of its FY 2022 results in the same stat. The stat includes revenue from use of Nintendo’s IP worldwide, as well as its distribution, sales, and in-app purchases on its mobile games. While Nintendo still has a few mobile games running like Super Mario Run, Mario Kart Tour, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, it has also been pretty quiet in the mobile sector outside of small updates.

Nintendo's IP and mobile sales were down YoY for FY 2023, but Nintendo's fiscal 2023 also didn't include the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which just crossed $1 billion in global box office sales.

Source: Nintendo

It's worth noting that there is a wrinkle to Nintendo’s reporting on IP and mobile sales stat in specific: It doesn’t include the Super Mario Bros. Movie. That movie launched in April 2023, but Nintendo’s FY 2023 ended on March 31, 2023, meaning that it wouldn’t be included in these results. That’s especially notable considering the film just crossed a phenomenal $1 billion in global box office sales. It also makes upcoming quarters for Nintendo extremely interesting in this metric.

Nintendo put up a fairly good fiscal 2023, but is playing it careful with cautious guidance on sales in FY 2024. Stay tuned as we continue to report on further tech and game companies as their fiscal quarters close.