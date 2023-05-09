Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2023 year-end dividend payout by 28% Nintendo's revealed a year-end dividend payout increase in it latest earnings report.

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) earnings report for the FY 2023 provided some dep insight to the video game company’s sales and performance over the past year. It also provided some valuable information directly relating to shareholders and their stake in the company. In the report, Nintendo announced a year-end dividend payout increase of 28 percent.

Nintendo made the announcement in a Notice of Dividend document released alongside its earnings report for FY 2023. After enacting a 10-1 stock split in October 2022, year-end dividend payouts are increasing for the latest fiscal year.



Source: Nintendo

Following the results announced in "Consolidated Financial Statements" released on May 9, 2023, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is going to be 123 yen based on our dividend policy.

An interim dividend of 630 yen per share was paid out, which would be equivalent to 63 yen per share if the stock split were enacted at the start of the fiscal year. Based on this assumption, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 would be 186 yen per share.

Nintendo had originally forecasted a 96 Yen/share dividend back in February, but raised that forecast to 123 Yen/share in March.

Nintendo’s earnings report for FY 2023 also included the interesting tidbit that nearly half of the company’s game sales were digital. Nintendo also announced that the Switch has reached 114 million annual users. To keep up with everything Nintendo, as well as the rest of the financial world as it relates to video games, stick with Shacknews.