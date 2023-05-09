Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2023 year-end dividend payout by 28%
Nintendo's revealed a year-end dividend payout increase in it latest earnings report.
Nintendo’s (NTDOY) earnings report for the FY 2023 provided some dep insight to the video game company’s sales and performance over the past year. It also provided some valuable information directly relating to shareholders and their stake in the company. In the report, Nintendo announced a year-end dividend payout increase of 28 percent.
Nintendo made the announcement in a Notice of Dividend document released alongside its earnings report for FY 2023. After enacting a 10-1 stock split in October 2022, year-end dividend payouts are increasing for the latest fiscal year.
Nintendo’s earnings report for FY 2023 also included the interesting tidbit that nearly half of the company’s game sales were digital. Nintendo also announced that the Switch has reached 114 million annual users. To keep up with everything Nintendo, as well as the rest of the financial world as it relates to video games, stick with Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2023 year-end dividend payout by 28%