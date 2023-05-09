Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2023 year-end dividend payout by 28%

Nintendo's revealed a year-end dividend payout increase in it latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo’s (NTDOY) earnings report for the FY 2023 provided some dep insight to the video game company’s sales and performance over the past year. It also provided some valuable information directly relating to shareholders and their stake in the company. In the report, Nintendo announced a year-end dividend payout increase of 28 percent.

Nintendo made the announcement in a Notice of Dividend document released alongside its earnings report for FY 2023. After enacting a 10-1 stock split in October 2022, year-end dividend payouts are increasing for the latest fiscal year.

Two people playing the Switch on a rooftop.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo’s earnings report for FY 2023 also included the interesting tidbit that nearly half of the company’s game sales were digital. Nintendo also announced that the Switch has reached 114 million annual users. To keep up with everything Nintendo, as well as the rest of the financial world as it relates to video games, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

