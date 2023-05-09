Project Bloom starts a new partnership between Private Division and Game Freak Take-Two Interactive's indie publishing label is teaming up with the developers of the mainline Pokemon titles.

Private Division has grown substantially over the past several years, releasing a handful of high-profile indie titles on behalf of Take-Two Interactive. The publishing label may have landed its most high profile client yet, announcing on Tuesday that it will be teaming with Japanese developer Game Freak. Game Freak, known mainly for developing the mainline Pokemon titles, will be working on a brand new game currently codenamed Project Bloom.



Source: Private Division

There are few details on Project Bloom at the moment. The only known details are that it is a new action-adventure IP and that it is estimated to launch during Take-Two's 2026 fiscal year.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work," Game Freak Director Kota Furushima said via press release. "From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can't wait to share more about in the future."

Game Freak's track record on the Pokemon series speaks for itself, but those are not the only games the Japanese developer has put out. The developer released Little Town Hero on PC and consoles to lukewarm reviews. Game Freak is also known for the cult hit Pocket Card Jockey, which recently escaped the 3DS eShop's death sentence to find new life on Apple Arcade.

This partnership with Game Freak is a major coup for Private Division. We'll keep an eye on Project Bloom in the years ahead and report back when there's more information. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.