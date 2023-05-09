Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 notes target save state & progress-blocking bugs Patch 4 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes out on consoles today and will arrive on PC next week. Check out the full patch notes here.

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor out, players are exploring the next big chapter in Cal Kestis’ journey, but not everyone was having a good time, especially on PC. Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts are rolling out a patch to address various Star Wars Jedi: Survivor issues across all platforms. Patch 4 is set to kill save state issues and a wide variety of progress-blocking bugs and we’ve got the patch notes right here. Unfortunately, while console players get the patch today, PC players will be waiting just a bit longer.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 notes

Among the fixes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 was one that will keep Rayvis from becoming unbeatable.

Source: Electronic Arts

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts rolled out Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 on consoles alongside its patch notes on May 9, 2023. The PC Patch 4 rollout is currently expected to roll out later this week, but a date was not given at this time. As mentioned above, bug fixes are the lion’s share of these patch notes. Save state issues, progress-blocking bugs like getting blocked off in the Lucrehulk and Rayvis becoming undefeatable, and more have been addressed. You can see the full notes below.

(PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.

(PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.

(PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX.

Coming soon to console

(PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.

(PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.

Fixed various save state errors.

Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.

Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.

Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.

Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.

Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.

Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.

Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.

Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.

Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.

Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.

Improved text scrolling.

Minor text translation fixes.

Various crash fixes.

That covers these patch notes. Despite its bugs, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was still a good time in our Shacknews review. Stay tuned for further Star Wars Jedi coverage as updates and details drop.