Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 notes target save state & progress-blocking bugs
Patch 4 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes out on consoles today and will arrive on PC next week. Check out the full patch notes here.
With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor out, players are exploring the next big chapter in Cal Kestis’ journey, but not everyone was having a good time, especially on PC. Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts are rolling out a patch to address various Star Wars Jedi: Survivor issues across all platforms. Patch 4 is set to kill save state issues and a wide variety of progress-blocking bugs and we’ve got the patch notes right here. Unfortunately, while console players get the patch today, PC players will be waiting just a bit longer.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 notes
Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts rolled out Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 on consoles alongside its patch notes on May 9, 2023. The PC Patch 4 rollout is currently expected to roll out later this week, but a date was not given at this time. As mentioned above, bug fixes are the lion’s share of these patch notes. Save state issues, progress-blocking bugs like getting blocked off in the Lucrehulk and Rayvis becoming undefeatable, and more have been addressed. You can see the full notes below.
- (PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.
- (PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.
- (PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX.
- Coming soon to console
- (PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.
- (PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.
- Fixed various save state errors.
- Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.
- Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.
- Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.
- Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.
- Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.
- Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.
- Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.
- Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.
- Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.
- Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.
- Improved text scrolling.
- Minor text translation fixes.
- Various crash fixes.
That covers these patch notes. Despite its bugs, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was still a good time in our Shacknews review. Stay tuned for further Star Wars Jedi coverage as updates and details drop.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 4 notes target save state & progress-blocking bugs