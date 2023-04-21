Evening Reading - April 21, 2023

Hello, once again, friends at Shacknews! If you're reading this, then you're expecting a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's time for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Around the gaming horn
The wait took a little longer than some hoped, but Advance Wars has finally reteurned.
The Veiled Collection event for Apex Legends is underway and includes a limited-time twist on Team Deathmatch.
Set a reminder! ⏰— EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 20, 2023
Pre-loading for #StarWarsJediSurvivor begins on April 25th!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/8ExD2RN0NJ pic.twitter.com/NxvgiR7vrC
You can now start pre-loading Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. (Looking at the file size, you will probably want to pre-load Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.)
The competitive chaos in Los Santos intensifies this week.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 20, 2023
Test your abilities in two new GTA Online Deathmatches: Shake Up and Top Marks, both paying out 3X GTA$ and RP this week: https://t.co/Bm3TkwjUoj pic.twitter.com/FJ2HAAEKKc
Finally, if you haven't already, go check out the new Deathmatches that are up and running in GTA Online for a limited time.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A better use of $8 a month
One great thing you COULD do with $8 a month is become a monthly donor to the Video Game History Foundation to support our work preserving the history of gaming https://t.co/oc2H0VCkkO— Phil Salvador @shadsy@mastodon.social (@itstheshadsy) April 21, 2023
Yes, I encourage everyone to do this instead of paying Melon Tusk money to get bullied by other knobs with blue checkmarks.
Start the music
So, I went to this as it happened live last Wednesday. It was a great live experience, but more than that, the premise of this game is one that interests me greatly. The choices you make not only affect the story, but they'll also affect the song in real time. That sounds amazing and I'm so in on this.
Also, Laura Bailey is incredible.
Hitting the streets and the streets hitting back
Maybe you don't have access to a PlayStation or otherwise can't get to the Street Fighter 6 demo, but would still like an idea of how it looks. Is there someone who can helps us with that?
Maximilian dove hard into the SF6 demo and gives his unique opinions on it, as well as where he thinks Street Fighter is headed.
Does Orange Star taste like orange?
Onward, to battle! But first, a pre-victory cake! pic.twitter.com/hORxgQDIYJ— WayForward (@WayForward) April 21, 2023
We mentioned earlier that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is out today. Developer WayForward celebrated in a tasteful (and tasty) manner.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Playing as Kirby is fun and all, but there's an extra joy in playing as Meta Knight. He's got a big honkin' sword and he's going to need it, because his game modes get a lot harder. Let's watch some amazing Meta Knight speedruns to take us into the weekend.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about his weekly Famitsu column and how he managed to stick with it for a whopping 18 years and 9 months.
This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)
We rarely get to see the full Turner Sports family all together at the same time. Let's watch as Team Inside the NBA (Ernie, Kenny, Chuck, and Shaq) take on Team MLB on TBS and Team NHL on TNT in a friendly relay competition.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
We send our best wishes to Danhausen, who's wrapping up the Vloghausen to focus on overcoming his latest injury. Come back soonhausen.
Tonight in video game music
We've been getting some amazing contributions on OC Remix, as of late. Today, let's check out DCT's twist on the castle theme from New Super Mario Bros. Wii.
That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
-
