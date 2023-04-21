Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 21: Splatoon 3 membership bundle

An age-old conundrum has resurfaced at Nintendo: Be a squid or be a kid? The digital version of Splatoon 3 isn't totally on sale. After all, we're talking about a Nintendo first-party title. Those don't get discounted everyday. However, the publisher is offering a neat bundle that might help people get into some more Splatfests. The digital version of Splatoon 3 is being bundle with a three-month subscription for Nintendo Switch Online at a discounted price. Better jump on that one while you can before the next Splatfest, which has the fanbase pick their favorite piece of the Triforce.
Nintendo also has the best of the indies on sale and it's an extensive promotion that includes some of the top titles in the indie gaming space. Meanwhile, PlayStation is wrapping up its Spring Sale. The Spring Sale for Xbox is sadly over, but there are a few items of note still worth picking up, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Dead Space, and a first discount on WWE 2K23.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Out of Space: Couch Edition - FREE!
- Lamentum - FREE!
- Saints Row Platinum Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Temtem [Xbox Series X] - $33.74 (25% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- Dead Space [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale (Part 2)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Dead Space [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Wild Hearts [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $67.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- The Callisto Protocol [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $35.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [PS5] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (35% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- New Tales From the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [PS5] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $29.61 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [PS5] - $16.79 (40% off)
- Tinykin [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Inscryption [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Lake [PS5] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Meet Your Maker [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tails of Iron [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 3 + Nintendo Switch Online 3 Month Membership - $54.38 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 4/26)
- All Jupiter Picross titles are on sale now!
- April Indie Sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $31.99 (20% off)
- A Little to the Left - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.70 (27% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- OneShot: World Machine Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ooblets - $19.99 (33% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.50 (50% off)
- Unsighted - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove + New Neighbears Bundle - $16.70 (20% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Temtem Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (20% off)
- Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness Ultimate Deluxe Bundle - $16.74 (33% off)
- Sail Forth - $15.99 (20% off)
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth - $17.49 (30% off)
- Beacon Pines - $13.99 (30% off)
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ghost Song - $15.99 (20% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Grapple Dog - $7.49 (50% off)
- Steel Assault - $5.99 (60% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World + Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space - $20.99 (30% off)
- Wobbledogs - $14.99 (25% off)
- WB Games Supersized Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Prodeus - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Pathless - $27.99 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- BIT.TRIP COLLECTION - $3.79 (62% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 21: Splatoon 3 membership bundle