Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 21: Splatoon 3 membership bundle

Before the next Splatfest, make sure you have Splatoon 3 and your Nintendo Switch Online membership ready to go.
Ozzie Mejia
1

An age-old conundrum has resurfaced at Nintendo: Be a squid or be a kid? The digital version of Splatoon 3 isn't totally on sale. After all, we're talking about a Nintendo first-party title. Those don't get discounted everyday. However, the publisher is offering a neat bundle that might help people get into some more Splatfests. The digital version of Splatoon 3 is being bundle with a three-month subscription for Nintendo Switch Online at a discounted price. Better jump on that one while you can before the next Splatfest, which has the fanbase pick their favorite piece of the Triforce.

Nintendo also has the best of the indies on sale and it's an extensive promotion that includes some of the top titles in the indie gaming space. Meanwhile, PlayStation is wrapping up its Spring Sale. The Spring Sale for Xbox is sadly over, but there are a few items of note still worth picking up, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Dead Space, and a first discount on WWE 2K23.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

