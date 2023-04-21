Progress from Diablo 4's previous betas won't cross over to its May Server Slam Unfortunately, it looks like players are going to have to start from scratch for the next Diablo 4 beta.

Good news came this week for those who have been desperately wanting to get back into Diablo 4 with confirmation of another beta coming in the May Server Slam. However, it comes with a few caveats, one of which is that unfortunately the character you made in previous betas is gone. Progress won’t cross over from the previous betas and you’ll have to start a new character for this upcoming beta, and then that character will be gone before the full game releases.

Activision Blizzard confirmed as much in the finer details of the Diablo 4 May Server Slam beta. One of the bullet points under the “What To Expect During Server Slam” topic spells out pretty clearly that there will be no progress crossover.

“Any character progress made during the Early Access and Open Beta weekends will not carry over to Server Slam. Additionally, any character progress made during Server Slam will not carry over to launch.”

The blade-wristed and poisonous Ashava waits at the end of Diablo 4's May Server Slam and Activision Blizzard wants you to work for the reward you'll get for beating it rather than just having a high-level character when the new beta starts.

Source: Activision Blizzard

This may prove disappointing to some players, especially those who grinded out and made it to the end-game challenges of previous betas and lived to tell the tale. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to grind for Level 20 again, as well as rewards that would unlock when the main game launches in June if you get there. On one hand, this becomes a suitable challenge for the rewards at the end and previous beta players can’t just score it in a jiffy. You’ll have to work for it. The end-beta items that will unlock in the main Diablo 4 game once it launches are as follows:

Initial Casualty Title: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

Early Voyager Title: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy: earned by defeating Ashava with one Level 20 character.

With the new beta confirmed for mid-May 2023, we’ll look forward to seeing what kind of shenanigans we can get up to. Ashava is a nasty challenge that awaits at the end of this beta’s run in the Burning Hells and felling her is supposed to be quite the challenge, especially since we have to raise a character from Level 1 to do it.. As we get closer to the beta dates, stay tuned for more details and updates on Diablo 4, right here at Shacknews.