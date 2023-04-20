Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Another Diablo 4 Open Beta might be on the way [UPDATED]

It looks like Blizzard is teasing another Diablo 4 beta.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Blizzard Entertainment
Updated on 4/20/23 at 12:13 p.m. PT/3:13 p.m. ET: Blizzard has announced the Server Slam, a final open beta for Diablo 4 that will take place from May 12-14 next month.

Fans around the world got their hands on Diablo 4 for the first time last month during two betas that occurred on back-to-back weekends. The second beta was open, allowing anyone to jump in and check out the Diablo sequel without pre-ordering the game. There are just under two months left until the game is released, but players might get to take the game for a spin one more time before then as Blizzard has teased another Open Beta for Diablo 4.

The official Diablo Twitter account quoted a tweet from a fan yesterday, hinting at a potential upcoming Diablo 4 Open Beta. User @littlelizzy86 expressed their desire to get their hands on Diablo 4 again, and the Diablo account said “That can be arranged…” in response. If that wasn't enough to convince you, Diablo Global Community Manager Adam Fletcher and Blizzard Presiden Mike Ybarra both replied with side-eye gifs. There are strong implications that another Diablo 4 Open Beta could be around the corner.

A female rogue in a crouched posiiton.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The previous betas for Diablo 4 were well received by fans, so it makes sense that Blizzard would want to let folks jump back into hell once last time before the global release. There were also some severe server issues that plagued the previous betas, so this could provide another opportunity for those that weren’t able to get in on the action last time.

If there is another Diablo 4 Open Beta on the way, an official announcement is probably coming sooner rather than later. The game is set for release on June 6, 2023, and recently hit the massive milestone of going gold. We quite enjoyed the taste of Diablo 4 that we got during the beta and are interested in seeing what wonders the full release holds.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

