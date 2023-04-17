Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Diablo 4 officially goes gold

Activision Blizzard announced that development on Diablo 4 is complete well ahead of its June release.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Activision Blizzard
5

Following several mostly successful beta sessions over the last few months, development on Diablo 4 officially appears to be complete. Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game has formally gone gold, meaning development of the master copy of the game is finished and all that’s left is squishing any last bugs, applying any last tweaks, and shipping the game.

Activision Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 had gone gold in a tweet on the official Diablo Twitter on April 17, 2023. This signals that development on the game has wrapped up quite some ways ahead of its actual release date in June 2023. With so much time between now and then, Blizzard Entertainment seems likely to spend the time between now and June bolstering the capacity and quality of its servers for the game, as long queues to log into the game and server maintenance were some of the few pain points during previous betas.

Activision Blizzard's tweet about Diablo 4 going gold.
Diablo 4 went gold well ahead of its June 6 release date, which bodes quite well for the much-anticipated game.
Source: Activision Blizzard

With Diablo 4 having gone gold so early, it’s also refreshing to see Blizzard Entertainment looks set to put out one of the most solid major game launches it has had in years. Diablo 4 has been a long time coming since we got our first look at gameplay at BlizzCon in 2019. Even then, the recent betas showed a ton of polish and promise leading up to launch day. While much felt familiar in our beta preview, it was still quite a fun time getting together with friends and allies to loot and grind through the dungeons containing the denizens of heck.

At this point, there’s probably little left for Blizzard to say about the game ahead of its June launch. Nonetheless, as we get closer to that release date, stay tuned for more Diablo 4 updates right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 17, 2023 12:10 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Diablo 4 officially goes gold

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 17, 2023 12:18 PM

      I've been thinking about the beta every night for the last week, which is weird because Diablo 3 doesn't hit me like this.

      I think it was the more social aspect I really enjoyed. Knowing that you're going to run into other players doing their thing makes it feel just a wee bit less solitary.

    • someWayne legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 17, 2023 12:20 PM

      GONE GOLD

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 1:10 PM

        RIP.

        • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 2:20 PM

          Remember when Rich Laporte shut down his Gone Gold site after health issues interfered with his ability to continue and he dropped out of the community entirely?

          When he shut the site down he did so with no notice, which left some bitter.

          There’s a lot of rumor and second hand stories around, but the above pretty much covers it. And when I say he dropped out of the community, I mean he dropped out. As far as I know, he’s only once even talked about it and that was through an interview he did a few years after the site shut down.

      • jimvolk legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 1:34 PM

        How does this work in the age of digital distribution? I mean, I guess there's physical copies for the consoles,right? Physical PC is completely dead.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 1:52 PM

          It's been just a figure of speech for a long time now. The etymology is tied to the gold discs sent off to the pressing plants and yeah, I guess that still happens for consoles, but it's less "Diablo 4 is finished" and more "the version of Diablo 4 we're selling at launch is ready" since live service games by their nature are never really finished.

