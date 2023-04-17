Diablo 4 officially goes gold Activision Blizzard announced that development on Diablo 4 is complete well ahead of its June release.

Following several mostly successful beta sessions over the last few months, development on Diablo 4 officially appears to be complete. Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the game has formally gone gold, meaning development of the master copy of the game is finished and all that’s left is squishing any last bugs, applying any last tweaks, and shipping the game.

Activision Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 had gone gold in a tweet on the official Diablo Twitter on April 17, 2023. This signals that development on the game has wrapped up quite some ways ahead of its actual release date in June 2023. With so much time between now and then, Blizzard Entertainment seems likely to spend the time between now and June bolstering the capacity and quality of its servers for the game, as long queues to log into the game and server maintenance were some of the few pain points during previous betas.

Diablo 4 went gold well ahead of its June 6 release date, which bodes quite well for the much-anticipated game.

Source: Activision Blizzard

With Diablo 4 having gone gold so early, it’s also refreshing to see Blizzard Entertainment looks set to put out one of the most solid major game launches it has had in years. Diablo 4 has been a long time coming since we got our first look at gameplay at BlizzCon in 2019. Even then, the recent betas showed a ton of polish and promise leading up to launch day. While much felt familiar in our beta preview, it was still quite a fun time getting together with friends and allies to loot and grind through the dungeons containing the denizens of heck.

At this point, there’s probably little left for Blizzard to say about the game ahead of its June launch. Nonetheless, as we get closer to that release date, stay tuned for more Diablo 4 updates right here at Shacknews.