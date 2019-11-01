New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Diablo 4 gameplay revealed at BlizzCon 2019

Blizzard officially announced Diablo 4 during today's BlizzCon proceedings, revealing a return to the series' darker roots with a set of new cinematic and gameplay trailers.
Josh Hawkins
9

Rumors have been everywhere for months now surrounding Diablo 4, the long-awaited next chapter of Blizzard’s hit ARPG series. With almost 8 years having passed since Diablo 3’s release, it wasn’t really that much of a surprise when Blizzard officially revealed Diablo 4, the latest chapter in the series, during today’s BlizzCon proceedings.

No real information about the game's upcoming release date was revealed, however, it does appear that rumors about Diablo 4 being in the works were correct and that leaks about the game's return to the series' darker roots were true. It will be interesting to see how the game moves forward following all of the speculation and things surrounding Blizzard at the moment.

The new game was officially revealed during the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremony, which took place today around 11 AM PT. The ceremony kicked off this year’s Blizzard-centric conference in a big way with some cool new trailers and reveals. No matter how you feel about ARPGs as a whole, there’s no doubting that the Diablo series has helped shape the entire genre and it’s good to see Blizzard continuing to support the iconic series with a new chapter.

Of course, that doesn’t stop people from worrying, especially following some of the bumbles that were made with Diablo 3’s release. All we can do is wait and see if Blizzard repeats the same mistakes. For now, though, it’s a day worth celebrating, as a brand new story in the Diablo universe is on its way, and that’s something worth being happy about. You can check out some gameplay of the game below.

It will be interesting to see where Blizzard takes Diablo 4, and how true the rumors about a darker, grittier experience really were. We will, of course, continue to keep an eye on all things Blizzard and Diablo 4 as BlizzCon continues this weekend, so make sure you keep things tuned into our BlizzCon 2019 hub for all the latest announcements. You can also follow Shacknews on Twitter for even more updates about all the hottest game news.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 1, 2019 11:15 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Diablo 4 unsurprisingly revealed at Blizzcon 2019

    • InfoBiter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 11:16 AM

      I'm gonna have to take like a week off of life when this comes out.

      • TOnez legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 1, 2019 12:43 PM

        First day is just going to be server issues and connection queues.

      • kingmofo legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 1, 2019 5:56 PM

        Didn't it take them like 12+ years to finish D3? So I'm gonna be like 60yrs old and retired when this launches.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 1, 2019 11:16 AM

      My god that trailer was absolutely incredible.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 11:42 AM

      I don't really care for anything having to do with Diablo but that trailer was surprisingly good. Too bad it doesn't have anything to do with the gameplay.

      • code-e255 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2019 12:31 PM

        They showed some game-play footage.

        • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 1, 2019 1:10 PM

          I think he's saying that he doesn't care for Diablo gameplay in general, but the cinematic looked good.

    • edgewise legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 12:53 PM

      Shouldn't it be Diabla?

      • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 1, 2019 1:12 PM

        Diablo is her uncle

        • edgewise legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 1, 2019 1:15 PM

          I didn’t know it was their last name. Hmmm learn something everyday.

    • tomatoeblue legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 1:13 PM

      i love me some new diablo!!

    • radula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 1, 2019 3:09 PM

      This looks so much more like Diablo 2!

