Diablo 4 gameplay revealed at BlizzCon 2019 Blizzard officially announced Diablo 4 during today's BlizzCon proceedings, revealing a return to the series' darker roots with a set of new cinematic and gameplay trailers.

Rumors have been everywhere for months now surrounding Diablo 4, the long-awaited next chapter of Blizzard’s hit ARPG series. With almost 8 years having passed since Diablo 3’s release, it wasn’t really that much of a surprise when Blizzard officially revealed Diablo 4, the latest chapter in the series, during today’s BlizzCon proceedings.

No real information about the game's upcoming release date was revealed, however, it does appear that rumors about Diablo 4 being in the works were correct and that leaks about the game's return to the series' darker roots were true. It will be interesting to see how the game moves forward following all of the speculation and things surrounding Blizzard at the moment.

The new game was officially revealed during the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremony, which took place today around 11 AM PT. The ceremony kicked off this year’s Blizzard-centric conference in a big way with some cool new trailers and reveals. No matter how you feel about ARPGs as a whole, there’s no doubting that the Diablo series has helped shape the entire genre and it’s good to see Blizzard continuing to support the iconic series with a new chapter.

Of course, that doesn’t stop people from worrying, especially following some of the bumbles that were made with Diablo 3’s release. All we can do is wait and see if Blizzard repeats the same mistakes. For now, though, it’s a day worth celebrating, as a brand new story in the Diablo universe is on its way, and that’s something worth being happy about. You can check out some gameplay of the game below.

It will be interesting to see where Blizzard takes Diablo 4, and how true the rumors about a darker, grittier experience really were. We will, of course, continue to keep an eye on all things Blizzard and Diablo 4 as BlizzCon continues this weekend, so make sure you keep things tuned into our BlizzCon 2019 hub for all the latest announcements. You can also follow Shacknews on Twitter for even more updates about all the hottest game news.