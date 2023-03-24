Diablo 4 Open Beta server status and queue time Here's how you can check on the Diablo 4 Open Beta's server status and queue time.

The Diablo 4 Beta is re-opening from March 24-26, this time as an Open Beta. While audiences were pretty happy with the game in the Closed Beta, the experience was bogged down by abysmal queue times. With the Open Beta bringing in an even broader audience, it’s expected that queue times and server issues will be just as bad, if not worse. If you’re trying to get in yourself, here’s how you can figure out the Diablo 4 server status and queue time.

Diablo 4 Open Beta server status and queue time



Source: Blizzard

It’s likely that you’ll have to wait in a queue to load into the Diablo 4 Open Beta over the weekend. In fact, Blizzard itself said in a tweet that it expects “unprecedented traffic and queue times” as a result of the high number of players trying to log in. In a blog post, the developer states that it expects the queue times to be the longest on Friday when the Open Beta goes live, and during peak gaming hours in each region. If you don’t want to wait in the longest queues possible, it might be worth waiting a few hours after servers go live to jump in.

Blizzard has also stated that because of high traffic, there is a chance that the studio may need to temporarily take the Diablo 4 servers offline in order to perform maintenance. This may also be necessary in the event of severe bugs that need to be addressed as soon as possible. To keep up with the queue times and server status for the Diablo 4 Open Beta, we recommend you keep a close eye on the Diablo Twitter account, which will share necessary updates with players.

That’s the key information that you need to know about the Diablo 4 Open Beta servers and queue times. For more Diablo 4 content, stick with us here on Shacknews.