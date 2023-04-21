Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach developer on franchise legacy

Steel Wool Studios talks about being part of FNaF's massive legacy.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was released in 2021 and is the latest entry in the indie horror franchise. FNaF has grown to be one of the most recognizable franchises in horror, and is set to receive a film adaptation later this year. Ahead of Security Breach’s arrival on Switch, we spoke with the team at Steel Wool Studios about adding their own story to the franchise legacy.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Ray McCaffrey, an executive producer at Steel Wool Studios to learn more about the team’s work on FNaF: Security Breach. During the interview, he tells us what it was like to step into such a popular franchise and put a new spin on it. FNaF fans are deeply passionate about the series and its lore, so there were big shoes to fill when jumping into the universe that Scott Cawthon created back in 2014.

McCaffrey also spoke about building environments for Security Breach. The game takes place in a mall, a strong departure from the closed pizza restaurants featured in previous games. He had a solid level of freedom when it came to creating the different areas within the mall.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was released for the Nintendo Switch this week. For more insightful interviews, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola