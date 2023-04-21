The King of Fighters XV gets PS4/PS5 demo featuring 15 available characters If you want to see what SNK's latest team fighter has to offer, it's got a free demo on PlayStation consoles now.

The King of Fighters XV came out in 2022 and was one of the highlights of fighting games for the year. It’s also only gotten better since with the addition of new characters and features. A year later, SNK wants to give those who haven’t given KOFXV a try a chance to see what it’s about for free. A new demo is out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, including about 15 characters of the roster for you to try in a variety of modes.

SNK announced the launch of The King of Fighters XV PS4 and PS5 demo on the SNK Official Twitter on April 20, 2023. The demo is available now for free on PlayStation platforms and allows players to sample KOFXV’s fighting system and quite a few of its characters. You can enjoy them in a few offline modes, including Training and Versus. Unfortunately, there’s no option for online play in this particular demo.

SNK released the demo for The King of Fighters XV on PS4 and PS5, allowing access to Versus and Training modes and 15 characters.

The characters that can be played in The King of Fighters XV demo are as follows:

Athena Asamiya (Super Heroine Team)

Benimaru Nikaido (Hero Team)

Chizuru Kagura (Sacred Treasures Team)

Chris (Orochi Team)

Dolores (Rival Team)

Heidern (Rival Team)

Iori Yagami (Sacred Treasures Team)

Isla (Rival Team)

Kula Diamond (Krohnen Team)

Kyo Kusanagi (Sacred Treasures Team)

Mai Shiranui (Super Heroine Team)

Meitenkun (Hero Team)

Ryo Sakazaki (Art of Fighting Team)

Shun’ei (Hero Team)

Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury Team)

The King of Fighters XV was a big hit here at Shacknews in 2022 when we reviewed it, bringing the franchise to a new level of polish with solid fighting, excellent visuals and effects, and enjoyable online competitive elements. It was also a mainstage game at EVO 2022 and will be again at EVO 2023.

With the game still going strong, it's a perfect time to see what King of Fighters XV is about if you haven't yet.