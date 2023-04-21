Riot Games has 'already talked to PlayStation' about the possibility of Project L at EVO Riot Games president of esports John Needham recently discussed early plans for the competitive scene around Project L.

As Riot Games continues to work on its team-based fighting game, Project L, it’s also seemingly already moving to build the foundations for the game’s esports scene. That includes efforts to get the game into EVO. In a recent conversation about various aspects of Riot Games esports, president of esports John Needham spoke to the current efforts going into Project L’s competitive market. To that end, Needham explained that Riot is already having conversations with PlayStation about having Project L at EVO in some capacity.

John Needham revealed this info during an interview about Riot Games esports in general on Digiday. Needham spoke to topics including the current esports landscape, where League of Legends and Valorant are right now, and more. When asked about Project L esports, Needham revealed that Riot Games recognizes the importance of fighting game events and how much of a role they could play in Project L’s success.

“For Project L, specifically, we know that events like EVO are a very important part of that community,” Needham said. “And we’ve already talked to PlayStation about how we can be part of that event. We’ll see how that evolves over the next few years.”

Source: Digiday

Needham would go on to say that events like EVO are important to Project L because the game can’t really exist in the exact same esports ecosystem Riot has built for League of Legends and Valorant:

I think Project L as an esport is going to be very different from Valorant, League of Legends, or what we do with Teamfight Tactics, just because that scene, and that community, has different expectations for what they want to see. So, we are very excited about it — we will make a major esports play supporting Project L.

EVO has continued to come back big since PlayStation bought it and Rick “TheHadou” Thiher took over on management. Project L has also continued to be a much-anticipated game on many players’ radars, with the most recent update revealing a new tag-team battle style. It will be interesting to see if Riot and PlayStation eventually do settle the matter and we see a major appearance of Project L in a future EVO when it’s ready.