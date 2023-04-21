Interview with Digital Sun on creating The Mageseeker with Riot Forge An interview with Digital Sun CEO Javier Giménez on the creation of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is a brand new action RPG set within the League of Legends universe. It comes courtesy of developer Digital Sun, creators of the highly acclaimed Moonlighter.

Curious to learn more about the game’s development and inspirations, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently synced up with Digital Sun CEO Javier Giménez to dig even deeper into the game’s creation, including what it was like working with Riot Forge to create a game based around League of Legends.



Opening the interview, Greg asks Javier to elaborate more on what The Mageseeker is, and how it takes place within the League of Legends universe but also offers unique gameplay and a unique story. Addressing this, Javier explains that the game “takes place in Runeterra, specifically in the Kingdom of Demacia, and it tells the story of Sylas which is one of the League champions, and he’s a mage that used to be part of the Mageseekers.”

Explaining further, Javier notes that Sylas was in prison for 15 years and that “after he is released from jail — well, he escaped from jail — he’s looking for revenge.” With developer Digital Sun known for its pixel art, Greg asks Javier what this opened up creatively for the team in making The Mageseeker.

In response, Javier notes the fact that they had the opportunity to pitch games to Riot Forge due to the team’s previous game, Moonlighter, being something that Riot Forge really liked.

They thought they would like to see something with our style of pixel art on this and it was super fun to adapt the world of Runeterra to our pixel art. It’s a little bit different from Moonlighter, I would say Moonlighter is more light-hearted with its big heads and everything. Here, we have more realistic proportions with a more serious tone. I think we were able to do that to build on top of what we learned on Moonlighter and make it go a little bit farther and it was super fun.

Overall, it’s a really enlightening interview on the creation of The Mageseeker and how Digital Suns transitioned from a game like Moonlighter to something a bit more serious in tone, and connected to the League of Legends universe.

To learn more about The Mageseeker, be sure to check out the full interview with Digital Sun CEO Javier Giménez on GamerHubTV. While you’re there, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for even more in-depth interviews and other video game-related content.