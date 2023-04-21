Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 21: Free COD Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer weekend

Readers who visited the Weekend PC Download Deals last week may have noted that it was headlined with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Perhaps not enough readers jumped in, because Activision is quite serious about rounding up new players. Not only is Modern Warfare 2 still on sale, but there's a free multiplayer weekend happening right now through Battle.net. Take a look at the current state of multiplayer and decide if you want to take advantage of this sale price.

While the Xbox Spring Sale has come to a close on the console side, Microsoft is now ready to offer its best games on Steam. The Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale features many of Xbox's best, including Halo Infinite, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Psychonauts 2, and many more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: Always Legacy, Super Alloy Ranger, Treasures of the Aegean, Mago, Gearshifters, Windbound, House Builder, Right and Down, Lucy: The Eternity She Wished For, The Black Heart, Golf It, Black Book, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Labyrinthine, and Boomerang Fu. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code APR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Death Stranding Director's Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders' Fortune. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 for Zombie Army Trilogy, The Anacrusis, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and Warhammer 2: Vermintide 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zombie Army 4 and Back 4 Blood. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Superfly and Vertigo Remastered. Pay $15 or more to also receive RUMBLE and Into the Radius VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive BattleGroupVR, Wanderer, and Zenith: The Lost City. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Pay $10 for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Ben 10: Power Trip, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Jumanji: The Video Game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Little League World Series Baseball 2022, with more games to be named later. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.