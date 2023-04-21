Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 21: Free COD Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer weekend

Readers who visited the Weekend PC Download Deals last week may have noted that it was headlined with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Perhaps not enough readers jumped in, because Activision is quite serious about rounding up new players. Not only is Modern Warfare 2 still on sale, but there's a free multiplayer weekend happening right now through Battle.net. Take a look at the current state of multiplayer and decide if you want to take advantage of this sale price.
While the Xbox Spring Sale has come to a close on the console side, Microsoft is now ready to offer its best games on Steam. The Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale features many of Xbox's best, including Halo Infinite, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Psychonauts 2, and many more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $45.49 (35% off) (FREE MULTIPLAYER until 4/24)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Beyond Blue - FREE until 4/27
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - FREE until 4/27
- Endling: Extinction is Forever - $19.79 (34% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $11.99 (80% off)
- For Honor - $7.49 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: Always Legacy, Super Alloy Ranger, Treasures of the Aegean, Mago, Gearshifters, Windbound, House Builder, Right and Down, Lucy: The Eternity She Wished For, The Black Heart, Golf It, Black Book, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, Labyrinthine, and Boomerang Fu. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $10.24 (59% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $10.39 (84% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.34 (39% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $9.39 (53% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $11.84 (53% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $23.79 (41% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $10.84 (57% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $10.64 (64% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.53 (65% off)
Gamersgate
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.08 (23% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $26.39 (34% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.43 (43% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $14.29 (43% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.30 (71% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $13.80 (45% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $8.09 (73% off)
- Worms Rumble [Steam] - $1.34 (91% off)
GamesPlanet
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters [Steam] - $19.99 (56% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [Steam] - $13.99 (69% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $14.49 (71% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code APR16 to get 16% off a regular retail priced purchase.
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $44.00 (56% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $35.20 (56% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $12.90 (78% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Green Hell [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Bear & Breakfast [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- The Deus Ex Collection [Steam] - $14.25 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Death Stranding Director's Cut, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life is Strange 2, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Revita, and Founders' Fortune. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 for Zombie Army Trilogy, The Anacrusis, Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, and Warhammer 2: Vermintide 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zombie Army 4 and Back 4 Blood. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Superfly and Vertigo Remastered. Pay $15 or more to also receive RUMBLE and Into the Radius VR. Pay $18 or more to also receive BattleGroupVR, Wanderer, and Zenith: The Lost City. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
Pay $10 for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Ben 10: Power Trip, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Jumanji: The Video Game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Little League World Series Baseball 2022, with more games to be named later. These activate on Steam.
- PvE Players vs. Enemies Sale
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam/Epic] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $1.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's PvE Players vs. Enemies Sale.
- Earth Day Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Gone Home [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Earth Day Sale.
- Mechs and Machines
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Rage 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $8.74 (65% off)
- You Suck At Parking [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)]
- More from the Humble Store's Mechs and Machines Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- The Settlers: New Allies - $44.99 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $12.00 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition - $14.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
Steam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.59 (34% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $29.99 (25% off)
- Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.19 (37% off)
- Gears Tactics - $13.99 (65% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale.
- Supergiant Games Publisher Sale
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Pyre - $3.99 (80% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Alien Day Sale
- Aliens Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Alien Isolation - $7.99 (80% off)
- Aliens Colonial Marines Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Aliens vs. Predator - $2.99 (80% off)
- Pinball FX3: Aliens vs. Pinball - $3.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.79 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 + NBA 2K23 - $29.59 (63% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Wartales - $26.24 (25% off)
- Turbo Golf Racing [Steam Early Access] - $8.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/23 @ 1PM PT)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Against the Storm [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 21: Free COD Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer weekend