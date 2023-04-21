Xbox's Aaron Greenberg: Hi-Fi Rush was a 'break out hit' despite weak sales rumors Amid rumors that Hi-Fi Rush was a disappointment for Xbox, leadership has spoken out.

Hi-Fi Rush was one of the pleasant surprises of the early 2023 release window, as Xbox shadow-dropped the Tango Gameworks-developed game immediately after its reveal. The game received critical acclaim and provided something unlike anything the studio had done before. While Hi-Fi Rush seemed like a surefire hit from the outside looking in, new rumors have stated that the game was a financial disappointment. In response, Xbox leadership has reaffirmed that they’ve been happy with Hi-Fi Rush’s performance.

This all stems from a statement made by industry insider Jeff Grubb on an episode of his Game Mess Decides podcast. "It just straight up didn't make the money it needed to make,” he said of the rhythm-based action game. “It got good reviews, the buzz was good, so where do you put the blame for something like that? Is it the price? Was it the shadow drop? Could it have sold more? Or is it Game Pass?"



Source: Xbox Game Studios

Grubb provided additional context in a tweet, stating that “needed” was the wrong word to use, and that he doesn’t entirely know how Microsoft measures success.

The quote was quickly taken and shared on Twitter, stirring up a discussion about Hi-Fi Rush and the bigger picture of Xbox’s business model. It was enough to catch the attention of Aaron Greenberg, vice president of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, who clarified the company’s stance on Hi-Fi Rush’s performance.

Hi-Fi Rush was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn’t be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release.

Hi-Fi Rush launched in January immediately after its reveal during a developer showcase. As with all first-party Microsoft games, it was available on Xbox Game Pass for all subscribers. There have been conversations in the past about how this model impacts game sales, but it looks like Microsoft is perfectly fine with how Hi-Fi Rush is doing.