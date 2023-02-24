Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - February 24, 2023

Octopath Traveler 2 launches, Pokemon moves forward, the AVGN looks at Kid Icarus, CarlSagan42 journeys through Super Wagon World, and more in this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

Hey, everyone! How's the weather out there? Out in here Los Angeles, it's… not great. Doesn't rain like this very often. Plus, I'm hearing the word "blizzard" in a non-Dairy Queen context for the first time… ever? So while I deal with that, let's jump into the latest news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

We take a closer look at Humanity. Check out our recent playthrough of the demo.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is now available on Steam Early Access.

Halo Infinite has kicked off Season 3: Echoes.

Finally, Octopath Traveler 2 is out today! I reviewed this!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Who wants to be the very best?

The journey towards Ash's swansong continues today on Netflix.

And here's a look at what the future holds for the post-Ash Ketchum series.

Under the Umbrella

Umbrella Academy's last season looking to go out on a high note.

Eggplant emoji

I'm a Kid Icarus fan, so I was fascinated by the latest from the Angry Video Game Nerd. Give this one a look, if for no other reason, than to hear his trivia tidbits on Greek (and Egyptian) mythology.

Oh, that's just mean.

Back on the Banned Wagon

You'd better believe I've been following the Mario Maker community's journey through Super Wagon World. Here are the first three videos from CarlSagan42, as he tries to power through this adventure through the peak of Mario Maker troll garbage.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Randomizers are awesome! Today, let's take a look at this Super Mario spotlight, where we get runs of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World randomizers.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account. Don't forget that Frost Fatales begins this Sunday!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai takes a look at loading screens, their function in games, and how to best take advantage of them if you absolutely can't avoid using them.

This week in Shaqnews

No Shaq on Inside the NBA this week, so enjoy this wholesome meme instead.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Relive the epic day that Sami Zayn had last Saturday, as he returned to his hometown of Montreal a hero, prepared for the biggest match of his life, performed in front of his people and his family, and ended the night on top of the wr--

Oh, right, I forgot. He lost. D'oh.

Tonight in video game music

I mentioned earlier that Octopath Traveler 2 is out today. E6 performer and Friend of Shacknews Lacey Johnson already has one of its first covers. Check out her rendition of the main theme.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of February! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola