Destiny 2's The Witch Queen campaign is free to play ahead of Lightfall's launch Bungie is inviting would-be Destiny 2 players to a free weekend in which they can play through the whole Witch Queen campaign.

We’re right at the gate of a new Destiny 2 expansion, and with Lightfall launching next week, there’s a lot to be excited about. Even so, Bungie also wants to give those who may have sat on the sidelines with The Witch Queen a chance to catch up and see what they’ve missed. To that end, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Standard Edition content is being unlocked for all players for free through this weekend, meaning you can play through the expansion’s full campaign and get caught up for Lightfall’s story.

Bungie announced the details of the free The Witch Queen weekend via the latest This Week At Bungie blog. The free weekend began on February 23 and is currently open to all platforms that can run Destiny 2. However, the end date and time are different depending on said platform. They are as follows:

Xbox: February 26 at 11:59 PM PST

PlayStation & PC: February 27 at 9 AM PST PT

All of the content in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's standard edition is available to play for free all weekend leading up to Lightfall's launch.

Source: Bungie

There are also different ways to access Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s free weekend depending on your platform:

For Xbox, players with XBL Gold or Game Pass subscriptions can visit The Witch Queen page on their platform’s store to claim access. For PlayStation, Steam, Epic Games, and MS Store players, all you have to do is log in to the game, and The Witch Queen will be available.

Even alongside the campaign in The Witch Queen (which we found to be impeccable), there’s quite a bit of further activity to try out if you completely skipped this expansion so far. The Vox Obscura Exotic mission, Wellspring runs, and the Vow of the Disciple Raid are also available to play.

Destiny 2: Lightfall drops on all platforms at the end of this February. If you’ve been sitting on the sideline, but also curious about the state of the game, trying The Witch Queen this weekend may be well worth your time. Stay tuned for more coverage as we get into Lightfall throughout the coming weeks.