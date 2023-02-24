Elder Scrolls Online creative director answers community questions about Necrom chapter From matters of level cap to which Daedric Princes will appear, we brought a number of burning questions from ESO fans and players before Rich Lambert.

Elder Scrolls Online has quite the dedicated fanbase, and with plenty of content coming to the game throughout 2023 and the Necrom chapter expansion, there’s plenty that fans and players wanted to know. Luckily, our own Greg Burke took many of those questions and sat down with ESO creative director Rich Lambert where he laid those burning questions out. Lambert played it close to the chest on some, but was happy to answer others.

During our interview with Rich Lambert, we got to talk about the Necrom chapter, different asks from the community like AoE taunting for tanks, level caps and CP, and so much more. During the interview, Lambert speaks to various facets of Necrom’s content and the adjustments that are coming for the game. In particular, we got to talk about the Necromancy skill tree, its place in the new City of the Dead zone, and how it will be treated.

Obviously, there’s a lot of content that Lambert has to keep under wraps, especially regarding the narrative content and content that players will discover in Necrom. However, there was a hefty section of the interview about how the team aims to appease various players in ESO and their wants. Lambert addresses matters like PVP, where he says the team has heard the complaints of lack of content and claims that throughout the year, the team wants to hit every end of the spectrum, making sure that there’s something in the team’s development of new content that will appeal to every corner of the ESO player base.

