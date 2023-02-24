Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 24: Catch up with Destiny 2

Next week is a big one for Destiny 2 players. Those looking to catch up with what they've missed won't have a lot of time to do so, but Steam is offering the courtesy of a free weekend with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Through this Sunday, jump into the latest Destiny 2 expansion at no extra charge and check out what's been going on in Bungie's world before Lightfall arrives next week.
Elsewhere, Blizzard's Valentine's Day Sale is happening for one more week, there's an outstanding puzzle-focused Humble Bundle that includes games like Baba is You and Dorfromantik, and the best of Ubisoft is available from both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Valentine's Day Sale
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $39.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Battle.net Valentine's Day Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Duskers - FREE until 3/2
- DKO: Divine Knockout - FREE from Prime Gaming
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $15.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic - $17.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.79 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: ITORAH, Metamorphosis, Minute of Islands, The Surge: Augmented Edition, The Citadel, Aquarist, Trials of Fire, Charterstone Digital Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout Classic Collection, Dusk '82 Ultimate Edition, SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete, Trudograd, Airport CEO, and Spirit of the Island. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
Pay $12 or more for PlateUp!, Turbo Golf Racing, Spiritfarer, The Last Campfire, Strange Brigade, Indivisible, Kingdom Two Crowns, Eternal Threads, White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, Field of Glory 2, Warhammer 40K Gladius: Relics of War, Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure, Soul Axiom Rebooted, A Little Golf Journey, Murder By Numbers, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Songbringer, STONE, Rescue Party Live, Rise of the Slime, Steel Rats, Hue, Teacup, Perfect, and Arcade Paradise EP. These activate on Steam. All proceeds go to England's Safe In Our World charity.
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $26.66 (26% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
Gamebillet
- Deathloop [Steam] - $16.48 (73% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $18.98 (68% off)
- Fallout 76 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $21.47 (64% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $11.81 (70% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.43 (43% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $14.29 (43% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection [Steam] - $9.89 (75% off)
GamesPlanet
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $21.99 (63% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.50 (59% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Trek To Yomi [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.38 (30% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $25.25 (37% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.58 (42% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $13.99 (44% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.75 (68% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (83% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/2)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle - $38.06 (55% off)
- Alan Wake - $3.74 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- The Witness - $9.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code FEB15 to save 15% off a regularly priced purchase. Exclusions apply.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (79% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $5.31 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76 + the original Fallout, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, ScourgeBringer, Five Dates, and Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 for Baba is You, Dorfromantik, Creaks, The Last Campfire, Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition, Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition, and DARQ: Complete Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Semblance, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Swimsanity, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Shadow Man Remastered, and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Family Friendly Sale
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $19.97 (67% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Family Friendly Sale.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Hack 'N Slash Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Trek To Yomi [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Hack 'N Slash Sale.
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 - $18.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.80 (67% off)
- Riders Republic - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $20.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $59.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/27 @ 9AM PT)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $18.74 (25% off)
- Stray - $23.99 (20% off)
- Steam Mystery Fest
- Pentiment - $14.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $3.49 (30% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $5.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Case of the Golden Idol - $14.39 (20% off)
- Norco - $8.24 (45% off)
- More from the Steam Mystery Fest.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $35.99 (40% off) (ALL ACCESS FREE TRIAL until 2/19 @ 10AM PT)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.59 (86% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.82 (91% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam 2K Publisher Sale.
- Propnight - $2.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/27 @ 10AM PT)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Arcade Paradise - $13.99 (30% off)
- Noita - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 - $5.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 24: Catch up with Destiny 2