Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 24: Catch up with Destiny 2

Next week is a big one for Destiny 2 players. Those looking to catch up with what they've missed won't have a lot of time to do so, but Steam is offering the courtesy of a free weekend with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Through this Sunday, jump into the latest Destiny 2 expansion at no extra charge and check out what's been going on in Bungie's world before Lightfall arrives next week.

Elsewhere, Blizzard's Valentine's Day Sale is happening for one more week, there's an outstanding puzzle-focused Humble Bundle that includes games like Baba is You and Dorfromantik, and the best of Ubisoft is available from both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of February, select from the following games: ITORAH, Metamorphosis, Minute of Islands, The Surge: Augmented Edition, The Citadel, Aquarist, Trials of Fire, Charterstone Digital Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout Classic Collection, Dusk '82 Ultimate Edition, SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete, Trudograd, Airport CEO, and Spirit of the Island. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Pay $12 or more for PlateUp!, Turbo Golf Racing, Spiritfarer, The Last Campfire, Strange Brigade, Indivisible, Kingdom Two Crowns, Eternal Threads, White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, Field of Glory 2, Warhammer 40K Gladius: Relics of War, Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure, Soul Axiom Rebooted, A Little Golf Journey, Murder By Numbers, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Songbringer, STONE, Rescue Party Live, Rise of the Slime, Steel Rats, Hue, Teacup, Perfect, and Arcade Paradise EP. These activate on Steam. All proceeds go to England's Safe In Our World charity.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code FEB15 to save 15% off a regularly priced purchase. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76 + the original Fallout, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, ScourgeBringer, Five Dates, and Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 for Baba is You, Dorfromantik, Creaks, The Last Campfire, Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition, Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition, and DARQ: Complete Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Semblance, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Swimsanity, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Shadow Man Remastered, and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.