Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 24: Free Katamari Damacy Reroll trial for Switch

Most of the items we've spotlighted in the console deals feature this week are sales or titles that we've talked about over the last few weeks, so let's talk about something a little different. Katamari Damacy is always a classic, but there are a few people out there who haven't yet discovered Katamari Damacy REROLL. If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, this is the week to check it out, as it's free to play for members.
Meanwhile, Xbox's Anime Month continues, as does PlayStation's Double Discounts sale. You can also find some other exciting promotions, like Xbox's Deep Silver and Friends Sale and PlayStation's deal on NieR Automata.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- For the King - FREE!
- Guts 'N Goals - FREE!
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (40% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Anime Month
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $8.99 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Road 96 [Xbox Series X] - $6.99 (65% off)
- The Chant [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (80% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Xbox Series X] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Death's Door [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- DC Franchise Sale
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (90% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition - $5.24 (85% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $17.99 (55% off)
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts (PS Plus members receive double the discount shown)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $24.79 (38% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $52.79 (34% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $39.59 (34% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $50.99 (15% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound [PS5] - $52.49 (25% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [PS5/PS4] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $55.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $22.94 (15% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $67.99 (32% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $21.59 (28% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [PS5] - $58.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 5 - $12.59 (37% off)
- NieR Replicant - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $22.49 (25% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends - $4.99 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mafia Definitive Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $4.49 (85% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 2/26)
- Sonic Frontiers - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Origins - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - "$29.99 (50% off)</a.
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Games Sale
- OddBallers - $14.99 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $1.99 (90% off)
- Aspyr & Friends Sale
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $15.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $19.49 (35% off)
- World War Z - $25.99 (35% off)
- Redout 2 Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Circus Electrique - $11.99 (40% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $14.99 (70% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $5.99 (80% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Torchlight 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $23.99 (40% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $21.99 (45% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Lord of the Rings Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Two Point Campus - $27.99 (30% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $23.99 (20% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $11.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- NieR: Automata: The End of the YoRHa Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $20.09 (33% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $9.99 (80% off)
- Once Upon a Jester - $11.24 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $7.49 (85% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters - $20.99 (30% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
