World's best Smash Ultimate player MkLeo is a free agent again MkLeo has left T1, making him a free agent once more.

Smash Bros. legend Leonardo “MkLeo” Pérez is one of the most iconic players in the FCG community, primarily due to his prowess in the latest iteration of Nintendo’s platform fighter franchise. His popularity brings a lot of added attention to just about any group or organization he aligns himself with. However, the pro has become a solo act once more. MkLeo has announced that he is leaving T1 and becoming a free agent.

MkLeo’s departure from T1 was announced by the organization itself in a tweet yesterday evening. The split appears to be amicable, as both sides had nice things to say about each other following the news. "Today we say goodbye to the Smash G.O.A.T @mkleosb. Leo brought T1 fans so much to join and so many championships these past few years. We wish Leo all the best in his next adventure! He will always be part of the T1 family."



Source: Matt Schmucker

MkLeo himself quoted the tweet, thanking the folks at T1. “It’s been a pleasure to be part of this awesome family, sadly, nothing is forever, wish t1 and every staff the best!” In that same tweet, Leo states that he’s now a free agent and even provides his business emails for those looking to get in touch with him. It will be interesting to see if MkLeo is back on an esports org sooner rather than later.

No reason was given for MkLeo’s separation from T1. Wherever MkLeo lands next, they’ll be lucky to have him. He’s been dominating Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since its 2018 launch, and signed with T1 in 2020. Last year, the Smash legend had to pause his participation in official competitions in order to look out for his health. We look forward to seeing where MkLeo’s career goes from here.