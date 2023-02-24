Adobe acquisition of Figma may be blocked by the DOJ The U.S. Justice Department could be planning a lawsuit to block Adobe's $20 billion acquisition of Figma.

As reported by an unnamed source to Bloomberg, the U.S. Justice Department could be planning a lawsuit to block Adobe’s upcoming $20 billion acquisition of Figma, with a case coming as soon as next month. The acquisition of Figma, first announced by Adobe last September, would potentially help Adobe enhance existing programs in its Creative Cloud Bundle, among other things.

However, in addition to benefiting and growing Adobe’s catalog of services, the acquisition of Figma could potentially be viewed as Adobe taking a potential competitor off the market as well. Especially given that a large number of companies use Figma to help design apps and websites, in addition to collaborating on ideas.

"The combination of Adobe and Figma will deliver significant value to consumers, advance new product categories and technologies and create new market opportunities, and we've been delighted to hear from customers across the design space who tell us they are excited about the benefits the transaction will unlock," an Adobe spokesperson told CNBC.

Adobe and Figma focus on very different product areas today. Figma is a leader in interactive product design, focused on building a collaborative web platform. Adobe is a leader in the creative tools space, helping millions of users create amazing visual content. Together, our vision will help enable millions of consumers to transform their productivity with creativity. We are engaged in constructive and cooperative discussions with regulators in the US, UK and EU, among others.

Following the news that the DOJ may file a lawsuit to block Adobe’s acquisition of Figma, Adobe shares fell as much as 5 percent in extended trading. Despite looking at a potential lawsuit from the DOJ, an Adobe spokesperson assured that the company still expects to close the Figma deal in 2023.

