Adobe (ADBE) to acquire design software firm Figma for $20 billion

Figma has agreed to be acquired by Adobe for $20 billion because we can't have nice things.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
14

Adobe has announced that it has agreed to acquire collaborative design platform Figma for $20 billion of cash and stock. The company stated that "the combination of Adobe and Figma will usher in a new era of collaborative creativity." Adobe also reported their Q3 2022 earnings results with EPS of $3.40/share beating expectations of $3.33/share, and revenues of $4.43 billion coming in-line with Wall Street's projections. The company did provide somewhat disappointing revenue guidance for Q4 2022, which paired with today's Figma deal has ADBE stock trading down over 16% today.

Screenshot of TC-2000 charting software showing the last two months of price action on a daily time period stock chart.
Adobe (ADBE) shares are down over 16% on the news of this massive $20 billion Figma deal.
Source: TC-2000

“Adobe’s greatness has been rooted in our ability to create new categories and deliver cutting-edge technologies through organic innovation and inorganic acquisitions,” said Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO, Adobe. “The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity.”

“Figma has built a phenomenal product design platform on the web,” said David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Digital Media business. “We look forward to partnering with their incredible team and vibrant community to accelerate our joint mission to reimagine the future of creativity and productivity.”

"With Adobe's amazing innovation and expertise, especially in 3D, video, vector, imaging and fonts, we can further reimagine end-to-end product design in the browser, while building new tools and spaces to empower customers to design products faster and more easily,” said Dylan Field, co-founder and CEO, Figma.

Figma was founded in 2012 by Dyland Field and Evan Wallace. The company's service is known for providing collaborative design solutions on a web-based client. Figma currently operates with tremendously high gross margins of 90% and is likely to grow going forward now that Adobe is here to accelerate revenue growth. 

Here are the details of the $20 billion deal:

Under the definitive agreement, Adobe has agreed to acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion, comprised of approximately half cash and half stock, subject to customary adjustments. Approximately 6 million additional restricted stock units will be granted to Figma’s CEO and employees that will vest over four years subsequent to closing. Adobe expects the cash consideration to be financed through cash on hand and, if necessary, a term loan. The transaction is expected to close in 2023, subject to the receipt of required regulatory clearances and approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, including the approval of Figma’s stockholders.

Upon the closing of the transaction, Dylan Field, Figma’s co-founder and CEO, will continue to lead the Figma team, reporting to David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Digital Media business. Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently.

Screenshot of Figma's website landing page.
Figma's website has been home to a lot of great collaborative projects.
Source: Figma

While it sort of stinks to see such a useful product and viable competitor like Figma get gobbled up by a much larger company, it appears that Adobe plans to let the company continue to operate on its own.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 15, 2022 10:20 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Adobe (ADBE) to acquire design software firm Figma for $20 billion

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 15, 2022 5:37 AM

      Adobe acquiring Figma for $20b

      https://www.theverge.com/2022/9/15/23354532/adobe-figma-acquisition-20-billion-official

      • Cloud of Darkness
        reply
        September 15, 2022 5:41 AM

        Curious if the feds are gonna hop on this one.

      • sikander moderator mercury mega
        reply
        September 15, 2022 6:53 AM

        20 instagrams

      • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 15, 2022 7:08 AM

        Noooooooooooooooooo

      • smegula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 15, 2022 7:11 AM

        Figma balls

      • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 15, 2022 7:14 AM

        😭😭😭😭😭

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 15, 2022 7:15 AM

        I was trying to figure out why they were getting into high end action figure models for way too long.

      • Amadan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 15, 2022 7:45 AM

        Gross.

      • gooblerampling
        reply
        September 15, 2022 7:49 AM

        Lo, there is a great wailing and gnashing of teeth among the other designers I follow, but being design tool agnostic myself it doesn't really bother me.

        • gooblerampling
          reply
          September 15, 2022 7:56 AM

          And as much as I don't like Adobe the company, I actually find myself using Adobe XD fairly often because it is pared down and faster than Sketch and isn't web-based like Figma.

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 15, 2022 7:59 AM

          I do love Photoshop and Lightroom but its stupid Cloud client sucks ass.

        • gooblerampling
          reply
          September 15, 2022 8:01 AM

          Ha, there are even designers talking about "Should I change careers?" this morning. Talk about being too invested in your tools.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 15, 2022 7:51 AM

        Awesome for the founders, crazy money hats

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 15, 2022 11:04 AM

          and the VC's behind it - they got 200% valuation for the exit

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        September 15, 2022 7:54 AM

        I was wondering how long until this happened. It’s basically the Zoom of a post-WFH design world.

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 15, 2022 8:01 AM

        Still not as bad as The Verge's new logo font, am i rite???

      • gooblerampling
        reply
        September 15, 2022 8:18 AM

        It occurs to me that the designers that are upset about this should remember that they are designers and design a new alternative. Come up with an accessibility-focused open source design tool that takes the best from Figma, Sketch, XD, Axure, etc.

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 15, 2022 10:35 AM

          How will we design the new design tool without FIGMA??

        • kikilupo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 15, 2022 10:40 AM

          Ok, I designed it, it's currently just figma and it's named ligma. Make it happen.

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 15, 2022 9:18 AM

        RIP

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 15, 2022 9:24 AM

        lol I wonder if the Adobe XD team saw this coming

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 15, 2022 9:28 AM

          My company merged with a competitor and shit canned the competing tool we were building. That competing tool was a few years behind, but also a much better thought out tool that actually integrated with our other tools.

          The one we merged with got hacked, still lacks features of the old one, took forever to work on the same login and still doesn’t entirely, and the full dev team left. Great merger.

      • Moonbase Commander legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 15, 2022 9:59 AM

        Amazing change one letter and it goes from a childish meme to a $20B company.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 15, 2022 10:23 AM

      "Figma" lmao like 'Ligma" hahahaha

    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 15, 2022 10:33 AM

      Why people continue to give Adobe money is beyond me. I guess Adobe Illustrator is pretty good but their legacy software such as Adobe Acrobat tarnishes any respect I could have for them.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 15, 2022 10:45 AM

        Entrenchment and lack of holistic competition with the entire Creative Cloud offering.

        Yeah there are reasonably viable competitors for most of their products individually but not so sure there's anything that bundles all the stuff that Creative Cloud gives you all together.

      • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 15, 2022 10:46 AM

        I know how to use their tools and switching would be annoying. That's about it.

    • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 15, 2022 10:46 AM

      been saying figma is amazing

      nobody wants a crummy desktop app, shit is for the birds

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 15, 2022 11:10 AM

        bunch of people got PAID today big time

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 15, 2022 11:36 AM

      Vector Figma

