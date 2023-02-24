Rally Adventure revealed as second Forza Horizon 5 expansion Following last year's Hot Wheels DLC, Forza Horizon 5 is getting its second expansion with Rally Adventure this March.

The second batch of DLC for Forza Horizon 5 was recently revealed during a special expansion reveal stream. Dubbed “Rally Adventure” the latest expansion for Forza Horizon 5 will add a wealth of new features to the game including a brand new setting called Sierra Nueva, deformable terrain, 10 new cars, and more.

The Rally Adventure expansion is currently set to be released on March 29 and will be available in the game’s Premium Add-Ons bundle similar to the previously released Hot Wheels expansion. It will also be available as a standalone purchase for $19.99.

In addition to the reveal stream, a full post from Playground Games was shared that dives deeper into what players can look forward to in Rally Adventure.

Pack your bags, because we’re driving to an entirely new location: the rugged and biome diverse Sierra Nueva, home to the dustiest and dirtiest races we’ve ever hosted at the Horizon Festival.

© Playground Games

It’s further elaborated that Sierra Nueva will host a wide range of explorable biomes including the town of Pueblo Artza, Abandoned Quarry, Sand Dunes, Desert Gorge, Green Hills, and “an entirely smashable Palm Forest.” The expansion will also feature the largest number of racing events of any Horizon expansion.

Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure features the largest number of racing events of any Horizon expansion, and these are spread across dirt, asphalt and challenging night races featuring timed point-to-point Horizon Rally stages and traditional multi-car Horizon Races.



Across these events, you’ll hear navigator callouts from your co-driver, who follows the action from the Horizon Rally Helicopter, which features a dynamic night-time spotlight to improve your visibility in rally events taking place after sunset.

© Playground Games

Digging deeper into the blog post, it’s noted that a number of new HUD elements will be added that can be toggled on or off, along with the addition of a punk soundtrack courtesy of Epitaph Radio, and even a new rally parts and anti-lag system.

For players eager to get behind the wheel of new vehicles, Rally Adventure will add 10 new ones to the game, including a variety of new trucks and buggies.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 'Scumbug'

2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS

2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck

2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition

2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1

2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck

2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 'Trophy Jeep'

2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck

2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy

Overall, the latest expansion for Forza Horizon 5 sounds exciting and we’re very much looking forward to exploring the new location of Sierra Nueva and racing around with newly added vehicles like the “Scumbug” 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle.

As previously mentioned, the Rally Adventure expansion will be released on March 29. For more on Rally Adventure, be sure to read through the announcement post on the Forza Horizon 5 website.

Also catch up with some of our previous coverage including the reveal of Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheel DLC released back in July of 2022, and the previous addition of features like sign language accessibility support to Forza Horizon 5.