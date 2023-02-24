Larian Studios hasn't ruled out Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox [UPDATED] Baldur's 3 will not be a PlayStation console exclusive.

Updated 2/24/23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET: Larian Studios made a post to Reddit to confirm that it is indeed working on an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 at this time, but can't make any promises right now.

Thanks for all the hype and enthusiasm following yesterday’s announcement that Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 day and date with PC on August 31st!

Xbox players, we’ve seen your questions about if/when you can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox. We’ve had an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the works for some time, but we have run into some technical issues – particularly with split-screen co-op. We are still working on an Xbox version of BG3, but we’re not yet confident enough to announce it. We don’t like announcing anything until we’re ready, because we don’t want to get peoples hopes up until we’re sure we can deliver.

There’s no platform exclusivity preventing us from releasing BG3 on Xbox day and date, should that be a technical possibility. If and when we do announce further platforms, we want to make sure each version lives up to our standards & expectations. Thanks for understanding!

At this week’s PlayStation State of Play, Larian Studios made a surprise appearance to announce that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be available on the PS5 day and date with its PC release this August. It was the first official confirmation of the RPG coming to console, and that had some fans worried. While concerns began to grow that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be a PlayStation console exclusive and forgo an Xbox release, Larian has reassured that that’s not the case.

Following the reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 release this week, PR for Larian Studios provided a statement to Push Square about the game’s potential to come to Xbox as well. "Right now Larian is planning to release Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce NOW, and PS5. That said, they don't have exclusivity and will announce support for additional platforms if and when they’re ready."



In this statement, Larian confirms that it does not have an any exclusivity with PlayStation. While it’s a third-party game, some were wondering if Sony and Larian had inked a deal to keep Baldur’s Gate 3 a PlayStation exclusive as far as console players are concerned. That is not the case. While there has not been an Xbox version announced for Baldur’s Gate 3, it seems more like a question of when rather than if.

Larian Studios keeping the door open to Baldur’s Gate 3 on additional platforms means that we’ll possibly see it on Xbox, and maybe even Switch at some point down the road. As things currently stand, Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently slated to launch on August 31, 2023, for PC and PS5. The recent State of Play presentation also revealed that the latter will have support for split-screen co-op at launch. As we await news on potential Baldur’s Gate 3 ports, stick with Shacknews.