Larian Studios hasn't ruled out Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox [UPDATED]

Baldur's 3 will not be a PlayStation console exclusive.
Donovan Erskine
Larian Studios
1

Updated 2/24/23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET: Larian Studios made a post to Reddit to confirm that it is indeed working on an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 at this time, but can't make any promises right now.

The rest of the article remains as originally written.

At this week’s PlayStation State of Play, Larian Studios made a surprise appearance to announce that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be available on the PS5 day and date with its PC release this August. It was the first official confirmation of the RPG coming to console, and that had some fans worried. While concerns began to grow that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be a PlayStation console exclusive and forgo an Xbox release, Larian has reassured that that’s not the case.

Following the reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 release this week, PR for Larian Studios provided a statement to Push Square about the game’s potential to come to Xbox as well. "Right now Larian is planning to release Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce NOW, and PS5. That said, they don't have exclusivity and will announce support for additional platforms if and when they’re ready."

Three adventurers wielding weapons.

Source: Larian Studios

In this statement, Larian confirms that it does not have an any exclusivity with PlayStation. While it’s a third-party game, some were wondering if Sony and Larian had inked a deal to keep Baldur’s Gate 3 a PlayStation exclusive as far as console players are concerned. That is not the case. While there has not been an Xbox version announced for Baldur’s Gate 3, it seems more like a question of when rather than if.

Larian Studios keeping the door open to Baldur’s Gate 3 on additional platforms means that we’ll possibly see it on Xbox, and maybe even Switch at some point down the road. As things currently stand, Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently slated to launch on August 31, 2023, for PC and PS5. The recent State of Play presentation also revealed that the latter will have support for split-screen co-op at launch. As we await news on potential Baldur’s Gate 3 ports, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

